Huckabee Predicts Major Middle East Shifts as Israel Prepares Gaza Exit Plan Amid Ceasefire Strains

Huckabee: ‘Hamas Will No Longer Exist—That’s Final’

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,” Mike Huckabee confidently stated that Hamas’s days are numbered. “They won’t be able to continue—this is a settled issue,” Huckabee emphasized.

The former governor discussed how President Trump’s approach could lead to transformative outcomes in the Middle East, describing potential changes as “of biblical proportion.”

Huckabee reflected on Gaza’s past, recalling the 2005 Israeli withdrawal initiated by then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. “People often forget that Jews and Palestinians once coexisted there until Israel handed over the region, evacuating 10,000 Jewish residents,” he said. This decision, according to Huckabee, led to the deterioration of Gaza and events like the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023.

Huckabee credited Trump for his forward-thinking mindset. “When others saw uncertainty, Trump envisioned the possibility of Gaza thriving like Singapore,” Huckabee said. Instead, he lamented, “Hamas turned it into something worse than Haiti.”

Highlighting the stability during Trump’s presidency, Huckabee argued that Trump’s leadership brings practical results. “He discards traditional thinking and builds solutions from scratch,” Huckabee added. “I believe we’ll witness groundbreaking developments under his leadership.”

Gaza Ceasefire Tested Amid New Tensions

Despite a truce between Israel and Hamas, fresh incidents over the weekend have strained the fragile agreement.

On Saturday, Israeli forces opened fire on an individual who approached them in southern Gaza despite warning shots, according to an IDF statement. The suspect’s condition remains unclear.

In another incident, the Israeli Air Force targeted vehicles traveling along an unapproved route north of the central Gaza Strip. No details were provided on whether any vehicles were hit.

The IDF emphasized its commitment to enforcing the ceasefire terms, particularly the return of hostages. “We remain ready for any scenario,” the statement said.

Tensions have persisted since Friday when Israeli troops withdrew from central Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor to positions along the Strip’s perimeter, following ceasefire implementation measures.

In tandem with these developments, Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed security agencies to devise a plan to assist Gazans who wish to leave the Strip. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to provide options for voluntary relocation.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, which began on January 19, Hamas agreed to release hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners. Discussions over the next phase of the truce are expected before the current phase ends on March 1.

Israel Prepares Exit Plan for Palestinians Leaving Gaza

Amid ongoing tensions, Israel explores exit routes for Gazans as part of President Trump’s resettlement proposal.

Israel has identified two possible locations to facilitate the voluntary departure of Gazans: Ramon Airport near Eilat and Ashdod Port on the Mediterranean coast, according to an Israeli military briefing on Thursday.

As part of this plan, security measures at the existing land crossings will also be assessed to ensure safe passage for those choosing to leave. The plan comes in response to Trump’s recent suggestion that Gazans could be relocated, an idea backed by 69% of Israelis in a recent survey, though only 36% consider it feasible.

The proposal has faced resistance from Egypt and Jordan, two countries identified as potential resettlement locations, as well as criticism from some Western governments. Within Israel, military officials have cautioned that the plan could provoke unrest in the West Bank.

Palestinians steal food from trucks loaded with Humanitarian Aid entering Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom Crossing, near Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 23, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

In response, Defense Minister Israel Katz released a statement emphasizing that IDF personnel must align with political directives. Katz also announced that COGAT, the military body managing Israel’s coordination with Palestinian territories, would oversee the plan’s development.

During a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Trump acknowledged the plan’s complexity, saying, “There’s no immediate rush to implement it.” Trump also reiterated that the proposal doesn’t involve deploying U.S. troops in Gaza. Instead, it focuses on creating long-term stability in the region.

Katz, in support of the plan, stressed the importance of allowing Gazans freedom of migration. “Countries that have been vocal critics of Israel’s actions should step forward and accept Gazans into their borders,” he said, calling out European nations for their perceived double standards. He cited Canada as an example of a country with a history of accommodating refugees and said that similar support could be extended to Gazans.

The conflict in Gaza escalated following Hamas’s large-scale attack on Israel in October 2023, leading to an extended war. As a result, efforts to implement a lasting ceasefire have intensified, with hostages and prisoners being exchanged under the current agreement.