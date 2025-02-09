Global Coalition Calls for Legal Action Against States Harboring Hamas for “Nazi-Style Crimes Against Humanity”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), a global coalition of 850 organizations fighting Antisemitism, is calling for legal action against Hamas and those nations that sponsor it and host its senior members, like Iran, Qatar and Turkey, after the appalling images of the recent release of Israeli hostages.

Many have noted the gaunt appearances of the hostages and their resemblance to Concentration Camp inmates. “Do not underestimate how these images of starved hostages are giving Israelis Auschwitz flashbacks,” Eylon Levy, Former Spokesman for the State of Israel & International Media Advisor to the President of Israel, tweeted. “Except now, we are being blackmailed into leaving Nazis in power and releasing Nazis from jail to get the survivors out of hell.”

“What Hamas is doing is reminiscent of the Nazis, who also used murder, rape, torture and starvation against innocent Jewish victims during the Holocaust,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “International law as we know it was formulated in the post-Holocaust era to ensure that these types of crimes against humanity would never happen again. However, they are happening before our very eyes, and the international community and so-called humanitarian NGOs appear to be reacting with a collective sigh of disinterest.”

“On the basis of international humanitarian law, crimes against humanity and international jurisdiction, we are calling for immediate legal action, not only against Hamas and its leaders but against all those countries which have assisted it and provide sanctuary to its leaders. We should remain focused on the crimes of October 7th. We have to also draw attention and attach culpability to all those involved in the countless crimes of the murder, rape, maiming, torture and starvation of Israelis and other nationals being held in Gaza over the last 16 months since then.”

