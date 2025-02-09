Behold How Good and Pleasant It Is When Brethren Sit Together!

It was a joy to see Trump and Bibi together again and witness all the honor Trump poured on the Israeli Prime Minister—the pomp and circumstance at the White House ceremony, Trump seating Bibi at the table, and coordinating their patriotic tie colors.

Netanyahu is the first foreign leader hosted by Trump at the White House during Trump 2.0.

And then there was the BOMBSHELL announcement by Trump that he plans to rebuild Gaza and relocate Gazans as a project to break the cycle of violence.

Israelis were glued to their TV sets, watching the press conference. Israeli social media giant Amir Tsarfati said he wept and rejoiced. Israeli journalist Hananya Naftali also made a quick video response saying, “Trump is breaking the mold,” and his vision is “the most practical plan put forward so far.”

A second bombshell was Trump’s encouragement of Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, more properly known as biblical Judea and Samaria, in 4 weeks. Samaria Council Governor Yossi Dagan responded to the US President’s remarks on the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, saying the move is of strategic importance to the State of Israel.

For Ezekiel 38 to be fulfilled, Israel must be living in peace.

At the White House press conference, Trump said the USA would take over Gaza as if it was already a done deal, but later, when questioned by reporters, he said his plan is a “recommendation.”

Trump thinks out of the box.

He knows the adage, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” That well-known quote, often attributed to Albert Einstein, cautions against the continual pursuit of a two-state solution, which has only led to disappointing outcomes and violence like the October 7, 2023 atrocities.

Trump’s recommendation about Gaza could be a negotiation tactic to lure neighboring nations to the table, similar to Trump’s use of tariffs as a negotiation tool. There’s a lot more going on behind the scenes, so it’s unwise to jump to conclusions at this point.

Practicing religious Orthodox Jews were ecstatic, saying the meeting between the two leaders was an event that would change the course of history. President Trump typically expressed what needed to be said: the Gaza Strip is a terror nest and needs to be demolished. “He was the first president who dared to tell the truth,” wrote artist Alex Levin, “History will remember this day.”

Many Americans are saying Gaza is not an America First policy. And antisemitic reactions on social media are troubling.

I’m not sure how much Trump knows about Gaza belonging to Israel. Does he plan to fix it, wrap it up in a beautiful bow, and return it to Israel at the appropriate time?

Well, just a reminder: Gaza is part of the Land of Israel and belongs to the Jewish people.

According to Genesis 10:19 Gaza was part of the land described as Canaan. It was assigned to the tribe of Judah in the initial division of the land according to Joshua 15: 47 and Judges 1: 18.

However, control over Gaza has fluctuated throughout history, with periods under Philistine control. It’s the same thing today. Israel had thriving settlements in Gaza in Gush Katif but withdrew, hoping for the elusive peace, resulting in a vacuum out of which sprung Hamas.

We appreciate that Trump thinks outside the box instead of pushing the same failed ideas. Somebody wrote on X, “Trump’s idea surprised me. A few seconds later, after mulling it over, I concluded it would work. Sure, there will be risks, but people will settle down as they see a peaceful oasis —” something like Singapore on the Med.

Newscaster Chris Cuomo asked General Wesley Clark: “Do you think [Trump’s plan] is going to hold up as legit policy of the United States in that arena?”

“Well, first, it could,” Gen. Clark responded, adding that Trump’s Gaza plan “makes some common sense.” He said he had personally pitched a similar refugee strategy to the White House, proposing that Gazans be temporarily relocated to Egypt and the Negev Desert under UN oversight.

Clark pointed to past U.S. interventions as proof that Trump’s plan could work, recalling Haiti in 1994 and the Bosnia conflict, where the U.S. went in with “strategic consent and the right rules of engagement”—and “not a single American troop was killed.”

But Gen. Clark didn’t ignore the risks. He warned, “What happens when the first sniper kills an American soldier?” Despite the challenges, Clark didn’t dismiss the idea outright, saying, “It’s not impossible.”

Jonathan Feldstein of the Genesis 1 2 3 Foundation is excited about a solution for peace in Gaza. Jonathan wrote, “We need out-of-the-box ideas like 100,000 Christians taking responsibility to rebuild Gaza .” Jonathan’s proposal is on the Internet at www.solutionforpeaceingaza.com

Israel advocate Hillel Fuld noted that Israelis are constantly being told to go back to where they have come from, and now the irony is Palestinians are being told to go back to where they came from—Jordan and Egypt.

Before he met with Netanyahu, President Trump reportedly viewed the raw footage from October 7 for the first time so that he could see just how severe and barbaric the atrocities were.

Before he left Israel, Bibi reportedly told his cabinet that he and Trump could redraw the map of the Middle East. It would be fine and good if they settled on the expansive borders of Israel mentioned in Genesis 15, but politicians don’t always follow the Bible’s borders. After WWI, Britain and France carved up the Middle East through agreements like Sykes-Picot, drawing borders without regard for local ethnic groups or tribes. The League of Nations formalized these divisions, leading to modern states like Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, whose borders often reflect colonial decisions, and we know that Israel was established in very limited borders, shaping the region’s enduring conflicts. So we have to pray that Bibi and Trump and all their circle of advisors have the fear of God upon them and are being Spirit-led because of the warning in Joel 3: 2 where God says he is angry with the nations for dividing his land and for that reason he will bring them into the valley of Jehoshaphat for judgment.

The Abraham Accords signed during Trump’s first presidency were laudable for normalizing relations between Israel and nations such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and there’s still hope that Saudi Arabia will join. However, the downside to the Abraham Accords, as former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann has been describing in various prayer events, is that some proponents of the Accords hoped that the normalization could indirectly lead to revisiting the two-state solution by altering the regional dynamics.

But since October 7, 2023, when the Palestinians demonstrated inordinate hatred and sadism, most Israelis and the government have rejected a two-state solution. As Michele Bachmann pointed out, both Trump and Bibi fell out of power because in her opinion, the Abraham Accords were not strong enough against a two-state solution. Netanyahu took five elections in Israel to regain control in November 2022. So now, these two great leaders who see eye to eye about Israel’s destiny and security have a chance once again to do God’s will.

Interestingly, the great Israeli columnist Caroline Glick has just been added to Bibi’s team as an adviser on International Affairs. She is very strong on borders and was born in Texas; she in fact, once ran for the Knesset. She didn’t get in, but she had planned to change the Israeli law that MKs don’t have to renounce their dual nationality. I’m so glad that she’s being included in the Washington DC talks because Trump needs to hear from her. She’s strong and in fact should the Lord tarry and we have more time on earth I believe the Lord may be grooming her to be prime minister in the future. Israel already has one female PM, Golda Meir. So, let’s pray that Caroline’s voice will be heard. She has written a book whose title tells her stance: “The Israeli Solution: A One-State Plan for Peace in the Middle East.”

I’m so amazed at the boldness of Trump with all of his executive orders and pro-Israel decisions and his opposition to antisemitism and the decision to deport the antisemites.

Arab nations rejected Trump’s proposal as intolerable. They’re fearful of housing radicalized Gazans.

Here are some prayer points:

—The world’s anti-biblical approach to Israel has resulted in a gross darkness covering the earth. It’s time for Israel to rise and shine.

—Pray that God’s foreign policy be established on earth as it is in heaven with Israel at the center.

—Let us pray for God to give Bibi and advisers like Caroline Glick the strength and courage to say “no” if anything unbiblical is demanded of Israel.

—Pray that Israel only trusts in God and not in the USA but that the USA does not bring judgment on itself with ill advice and actions.

—Pray that Hamas will continue to be exposed to the world and brought to great shame and destroyed.

—Pray that the Arab people held captive to Hamas propaganda will be set free.

—Pray that God will turn the heretofore Gaza no-win situation into a victory for God’s glory. Amen!

God’s Word has the last Word:

“This is what the Lord says: “As for all my wicked neighbors who seize the inheritance I gave my people Israel, I will uproot them from their lands and I will uproot the people of Judah from among them. But after I uproot them, I will again have compassion and will bring each of them back to their own inheritance and their own country. And if they learn well the ways of my people and swear by my name, saying, ‘As surely as the Lord lives’—even as they once taught my people to swear by Baal—then they will be established among my people. But if any nation does not listen, I will completely uproot and destroy it,” declares the Lord.”

Jeremiah 12:14 – 17

