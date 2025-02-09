RABBI: Trump’s Gaza plan the catalyst to bring Messiah

Trump, always the businessman, shocked the world after meeting with Netanyahu when he described a vision of Gaza as a Mediterranean resort administered by the US.Left-wing pundits immediately rejected Trump’s new Gaza proposal to allow Gazans to relocate, incorrectly labeling it “ethnic cleansing.” In point of fact, Gaza was ethnically cleansed in 2005 when all of the Jews were forcibly relocated. The current agenda being advocated by Democrats and the United Nations is explicitly inhumane, stripping Gazans of their fundamental right to flee a war zone.

Ironically, many Gazans want to emigrate. A Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research survey published on June 26, 2024, found that 44% of Gazans ages 18-29 would emigrate if given the chance. The report noted, “Among those [of all ages] who have considered emigrating, 30% say they would do so even if they did not have the required papers.”

Implicit in the objections to Trump’s vision is the desire for Gazans to continue to suffer and act as human shields to prevent a complete victory over Hamas.

Most Israelis embraced Trump’s vision as a practical solution that would improve the lives of Palestinians and Jews alike. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the military to prepare a plan allowing Gazans to leave the enclave voluntarily, he announced on Thursday.

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, an end-of-day expert, praised Trump’s proposed solution.

“While most of the world wants Gaza to remain a terrorist resort, Trump wants it to be a tourist resort,” Rabbi Winston quipped. “And he can make it happen.”

“Trump is an anomaly of history,” he explained. “Everyone is thinking in one direction that doesn’t work, so Trump takes the direct approach to the solution that no one else saw. God’s plan frequently relies on exceptional out-of-the-box individuals for good and evil. Haman was out of the box. Conversely, Moses was out of the box. Trump is entirely out of the box.”

“Hamas is a tool in the hands of God to force the Jews to do teshuva. They are not working for their own benefit. They could have built up a beautiful country on the Mediterranean but chose instead to attack the Jews in the most vicious manner possible, all to their own detriment.”

Rabbi Winston cited Rabbi Elazar Menachem Shach, a Haredi leader who passed away in 2001.

“Hitler was one man, but his ideas led to the deaths of six million Jews,” Rabbi Winston said. “If this is true, then, conversely, one man can act as a catalyst, opening the possibility to save the lives of millions of Jews, opening the way for them to return to God and Israel.”

“Trump is a catalyst, the spark that history needs to change direction. The world is volatile, and Trump is lighting a fire. The previous administration moved forward in one set direction that they had been pursuing for decades, even though it led to war in Ukraine and the Middle East. But everything was in place to make a change for peace. Trump was the catalyst that made it happen.”

“The Talmud says that Moshiach (Messiah) is waiting for the Jews to do teshuva (repent, literally ‘return’). It is inevitable that the Jews will do teshuva, but if they don’t do it on their own, God will send someone like Hamas to force them to do teshuva. God is giving Israel a choice. We can choose the way of Tshuva and peace, or we can reject that and get hit by evil men like Hamas and Hamas.”

“It is important to remember that Trump and Hamas are both serving God, but they chose which way they wanted to serve God. Hamas is the worst form of evil, and they will get punished for their actions. Trump is helping Israel and will certainly receive a reward.

Rabbi Winston emphasized that the end game is known; the Messiah will come and the Jews will all return to Israel.

“Trump clearly has one job: bring the Jews back to Israel and help us establish the Third Temple,”Rabbi Winston said. “In that way, he is like Cyrus, who the Bible referred to as Moshiach.”