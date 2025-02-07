Pesach Wolicki Debunks Tucker Carlson’s Isolationism on Bannon’s War Room

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki issued a direct challenge to Tucker Carlson and other isolationist voices in the MAGA movement this week on Steve Bannon’s War Room, asking them pointedly: “Are you actually serious about this battle, this clash of civilizations? Are you willing to surrender in this clash?”

The confrontation came as Bannon pressed Wolicki to address Carlson’s influential opposition to U.S. involvement in the Middle East. Speaking during President Trump’s high-stakes meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wolicki laid out a detailed case for why Iran poses an immediate threat to American security.

“Iran’s nefarious behavior is not limited to the Middle East,” Wolicki declared. “They’re also funding a lot of what’s going on on your southern border. They’re working very closely with the cartels.”

Bannon, acknowledging a significant divide within the MAGA movement, pressed Wolicki, the Executive Director of Israel365 Action, to address what he described as a “50-50” split between those who support engagement with the Iranian threat and those who, like Carlson, argue against U.S. involvement. The question carried particular weight as Netanyahu met with Trump at the White House to discuss regional security concerns.

Wolicki’s analysis revealed key aspects of Iran’s internal dynamics often overlooked in foreign policy discussions. “Iran is actually not a very religious population. They have the lowest mosque attendance per capita of any Muslim nation,” he explained. “You have a suffering population that’s actually quite pro-Western and even pro-Israel that is suffering under the mullahs.”

The timing for addressing the Iranian threat is critical, according to Wolicki. “The regime is teetering. The regime is on the verge of collapse and the time to change things. Why should we live in perpetuity with this Sharia supremacist Jihadist regime that started in 1979?”

Frank Gaffney, joining the discussion, emphasized Iran’s nuclear capabilities. “The Iranians could have a nuclear weapon at any time, if they don’t already,” Gaffney warned. He detailed the possibility of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack that could “take out our grid and we would be done,” highlighting immediate risks to American infrastructure.

Addressing concerns about potential chaos following regime change, Wolicki distinguished Iran from other regional cases. “This isn’t like Syria. It wouldn’t be replaced by some other radical group,” he explained. “Iran is quite an advanced, fairly Western nation. Under different leadership, Iran could become a powerful partner with the West.”

Gaffney concluded by noting that addressing the Iranian threat wouldn’t require direct American military involvement, suggesting that U.S. material support for Israel could effectively counter Iranian aggression.

The discussion highlighted growing tensions within MAGA circles over U.S. engagement in the Middle East as regional security concerns continue to mount.