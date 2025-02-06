Trump outlines U.S. control of Gaza, life after Hamas captivity, and Iraq pressured on Israeli hostage release

Trump: U.S. to Oversee Gaza Post-Conflict, No Military Presence Required



The president suggested that Palestinians would have already been resettled in safe, modern locations across the region.

During a meeting at the White House on Feb. 4, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting concluded with Trump’s announcement that, after the war, Israel would hand over control of Gaza to the United States without requiring American troops on the ground.

Trump elaborated on this in a Truth Social post, indicating that Palestinians would be relocated to modern and secure communities elsewhere in the region.

After Pres. Trump said the U.S. would "take over" Gaza, White House press sec. Karoline Leavitt said Trump "has not committed to putting boots on the ground."



He stated, “At the end of hostilities, Israel will transfer the Gaza Strip to U.S. control. The Palestinians, including figures like [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer, will already have been resettled into safer and more beautiful communities with newly built homes.”

Trump emphasized that the plan aims to ensure the well-being of Palestinians, granting them opportunities for a peaceful and stable future. “The U.S. will collaborate with top development teams globally to build a remarkable and world-class development project. No American soldiers will be required, and regional stability will be the result,” Trump added.

The post follows remarks made during Netanyahu’s visit, where Trump detailed plans for the U.S. to rebuild Gaza and called for resettling its residents permanently in nearby nations.

US President Donald Trump meets with Israeli prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington D.C., February 4, 2025. Photo by Liri Agami/Flash90

Trump also took aim at Schumer, a known critic, referencing his perceived shift in views on Israel. Speaking at an event in 2024, Trump said, “Schumer used to be one of the strongest supporters of Israel. What happened? He’s now acting like a Palestinian.”

Gadi Mozes Returns Home, Determined to Rebuild Kibbutz Nir Oz

“I’m overwhelmed by the solidarity and warmth I’ve received,” said the former hostage upon his release.

Just a week after being freed from Hamas captivity, 80-year-old Gadi Mozes was discharged from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center on Thursday and returned to his home at Kibbutz Nir Oz, accompanied by his family.

After enduring 482 days in difficult conditions, Mozes expressed deep appreciation for his family, the Israeli Defense Forces, security personnel, and medical staff. “The outpouring of support from citizens across the country has been incredible,” he said. “I ask for privacy as I focus on recovery and aim to resume working in the fields, helping restore Nir Oz.”

Mozes and his wife Margalit were captured from their home on Oct. 7, 2023, during a large-scale Hamas attack. Margalit was released early in a truce in November 2023.

A military helicopter with released hostage Gadi Mozes arrives at the Ichilov Medical center in Tel Aviv, January 30, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Mozes emphasized that Israel’s path to recovery depends on securing the release of all captives. Current estimates indicate that 79 individuals, including 76 taken on Oct. 7, 2023, remain in Hamas captivity.

Recent hostage releases include Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud, and five Thai nationals. They were followed by the return of Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon, and Keith Siegel. This phase of the truce outlines the release of 33 hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, with further exchanges expected.

Mozes thanked the soldiers and teams working tirelessly on behalf of the captives and extended his best wishes for the wounded and the families of the fallen.

Meanwhile, four IDF observers—Liri Elbag, Naama Levy, Karina Arayev, and Daniela Gilboa—were discharged from Beilinson Hospital on Wednesday after receiving medical treatment. Berger and Yehud were also released after six days of care. The families praised the hospitals for providing essential medical and emotional support during the recovery process.

Trump’s Hostage Envoy Urges Iraq to Release Israeli Academic

Adam Boehler criticized Iraq’s failure to secure the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton researcher abducted by an Iranian-backed militia.

On Wednesday, Adam Boehler, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostages, called out Iraq’s government for not acting to free Princeton doctoral student Elizabeth Tsurkov. Boehler demanded swift action and warned of consequences if she is not returned.

Trump himself has weighed in, urging Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani to act immediately. In a social media post, Boehler echoed Trump’s stance: “Elizabeth Tsurkov remains a hostage in Iraq. The @IraqiPMO misled the previous administration with empty promises of her release. Now, @realDonaldTrump is holding them accountable. Either bring her back now, or face consequences for complicity or incompetence.”

The post coincided with an update from Elizabeth’s sister, marking 687 days since her abduction. Emma Tsurkov expressed frustration with the lack of action and criticized the previous U.S. administration for continuing financial support to Iraq without demanding accountability. She praised Trump for taking a strong stand and urged swift action to secure her sister’s release.

Elizabeth Tsurkov, who holds dual Israeli and Russian citizenship, was abducted in Baghdad in May 2023 by Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shi’ite militia group. The U.S. has officially designated the group as a terrorist organization.

Last month, senior Israeli officials and international mediators convened to explore ways of negotiating her release. Emma Tsurkov remains hopeful that her sister will soon be brought home safely.