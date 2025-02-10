The Entrepreneur Who Saw Israel’s Aviation Crisis Coming

When most airlines suspended flights to Israel following the October 7, 2023 attacks, aviation entrepreneur Gabriella Somerville wasn’t surprised. Three years earlier, while recovering in a hospital bed, she had received what she describes as a divine warning about Israel’s future air connectivity needs.

“I suddenly felt this kind of sense of urgency about preparing something,” Somerville revealed in a recent Biblical Money podcast interview with Rabbi Rami Goldberg. That premonition led her to begin developing plans for a specialized airline focused on maintaining air routes to Israel during times of crisis.

Following October 7, most commercial carriers suspended service to Israel, with El Al becoming the primary lifeline for air travel to and from the country. While many airlines are now planning to resume flights, Somerville believes the need for her specialized service remains critical. “Airlines with brands are going to struggle because they have multiple shareholders and many people to please,” she explains, noting how quickly carriers can suspend service when geopolitical tensions rise.

The airline, currently in its launch phase, is designed to be different from traditional carriers that are constrained by brand considerations and shareholder pressures. Her company is actively evaluating aircraft with significant cargo capacity and range, with plans to inspect four potential additions to the fleet next week.

This isn’t Somerville’s first venture into challenging aviation operations. As founder of Connect Jets, she specialized in complex missions, including evacuations from hostile regions and logistics support for events like the Mandela funeral. This experience with high-security operations and diplomatic coordination has helped shape her approach to the new airline.

Her connection to Israel runs deep. “From a very young age, I had an overwhelming heart for the Jewish people,” she says, describing her early fascination with the Old Testament during her years as a flight attendant, reading in New York hotel rooms between flights. She has visited Israel multiple times, each trip deepening her commitment to supporting the nation’s accessibility to the world.

Somerville’s journey to this point is itself remarkable. Starting as a flight attendant for a small Italian airline, she worked her way through Virgin Atlantic and British Airways before launching her first aviation venture during the 2009 financial crisis. Each step, she believes, was preparation for her current mission.

Unlike many humanitarian aviation initiatives that operate as charities, Somerville is building her new airline as a commercial enterprise. “We serve a God who’s quite commercial,” she explains. “The problem with charities is you’re always trying to raise money, and that time spent fundraising takes away from the core need. We are in a historic time where things are escalating and happening quickly.”

The venture comes at a crucial moment. While commercial airlines may resume regular service in peaceful times, Somerville’s airline aims to provide the reliable backup Israel needs – ensuring the country maintains its vital air connections even when regional tensions cause other carriers to pull back.