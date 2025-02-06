Israel365 honors Trump for honoring Israel

While it was clear even before his inauguration that President Trump was going to put Israel at the top of his agenda, this point was hammered home when he chose to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House as the first foreign leader to do so. At their joint press conference on Tuesday, Trump presented his vision of the Middle East, which included an expansion of the Abraham Accords and a US-controlled Hamas-free Gaza.

Netanyahu was clearly pleased and began his speech by listing Trump’s first-term pro-Israel accomplishments. These included:

Recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem

Recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights

Getting out of the disastrous Iran deal,

The historic Abraham Accords

The Pomeo Doctrine declaring that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria did not violate international law

Defunding UNRWA

At their joint press conference, Trump revealed a plan for the US to take responsibility of Gaza. This plan includes permitting the people of Gaza to relocate to other regions and countries to facilitate reconstruction.

This bold plan offers hope for both Israel and the Palestinians. Israel365 would like to recognize President Trump for all he has done for Israel and for his plans to help Israel during his second term.

A large billboard posted by the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, in support of US President Donald Trump, February 5, 2025. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90

“President Trump’s popularity in Israel has reached new heights, with many Israelis celebrating his role in Jewish history,” Israel365 said in a statement. “Prime Minister Netanyahu’s comparison of Trump to King Cyrus the Great—who encouraged Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel and the rebuilding of the Temple—highlights the Divine significance of Trump’s support for the Jewish people in furthering God’s plan and fulfilling Biblical prophecy.”

“After this challenging year of war, we are hopeful for a new golden era in Israel-US relations and Jewish-Christian cooperation. We are grateful to Hashem for this momentous day, “let us rejoice and be glad in it” and pray for His blessings upon our two great leaders to bring peace—Shalom—to Israel, America, and the entire world.”

To mark Trump’s triumphal return to the White House, Israel365 is offering a commemorative coin celebrating Trump Heights, established by the Israeli government in 2019 to honor the US president:

“President Trump will go down in history as the first World Leader to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” the coin’s site stated. “In recognition of these historic and monumental decisions, Israel established Ramat Trump in the Golan Heights.”

Back of the Isrel365 President Donald Trump Heights Coin

At their meeting in 2019, Netanyahu acknowledged Trump’s prophetic role in Israel’s future, comparing him to Persian King Cyrus.

“In the long sweep of Jewish history, there have been a handful of proclamations by non-Jewish leaders on behalf of our people in our land: Cyrus the Great, the great Persian King, Lord Balfour, President Harry S. Truman, and President Donald J. Trump.”

“And you, Mr. President, you’ve done it not once, but twice with your bold proclamation on Jerusalem, and your bold proclamation on the Golan,” he said.

The Israeli Golan Heights comprises approximately 440 square miles. In addition to its strategic military importance, the Golan Heights is a vital water resource, supplying 15 percent of Israel’s water. Approximately 20,000 Israelis are living in the Golan. An additional 20,000 residents, mostly Druze, live in the region.

Israel suffered from artillery attacks targeting civilian settlements in the Galilee region for years, along with Syrian-aided attacks by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). The decision to conquer the Golan came after Syria began instituting a plan to divert most of the water flowing into the Sea of Galilee, denying Israel a significant water source in contravention of international agreements. Israel conquered the Golan in the 1967 Six-Day War. During the Yom Kippur War in 1973, Syrian forces overran much of the southern Golan before being pushed back by an Israeli counterattack. Israel and Syria signed a ceasefire agreement in 1974 that left almost all of the Heights in Israeli hands. In 1981, Israel passed the Golan Heights Law, effectively annexing the Golan Heights. An article in JPost pointed out ironically that Israel has ruled over the Golan for more than twice as long as the Syrian government.