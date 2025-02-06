Trump’s Gaza plan can work- if he de-Nazifies the territory

Americans For A Safe Israel

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 5, 2025

NEW YORK – A leading pro-Israel organization says President Trump’s plan for Gaza can work—if it includes a “deNazification” strategy similar to what the United State did in Germany after World War II.

Americans For A Safe Israel (AFSI) is urging President Trump to anchor his plan for reconstruction of Gaza in these deNazification steps:

— Reform Gaza’s Schools: The U.S. must create a new curriculum for Gaza’s schools, based on peace, tolerance and coexistence with Israel. President Trump needs to tell Gaza’s teachers and principals: You’re Fired!

— Outlaw Terrorist Groups: The U.S. must outlaw Hamas and every other terrorist group that has been operating in Gaza—just as the U.S. outlawed the Nazi Party in Germany.

Cover of a children’s book found in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/1IDX2MUenB — Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) May 23, 2024

— Ban Terror Symbols: The U.S. must ban the flags, publications and all other symbols of Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza—just as the U.S. banned public displays of the swastika and printing of Nazi literature in Germany.

AFSI national chairman Moshe Phillips said: “If the Allies had merely rebuilt Germany after World War II, without completely changing German society, it would have been only a matter of time before the Nazis would rise up and again threaten the Free World. That’s why the U.S. insisted on complete deNazification of postwar Germany.”

Phillips added: “That’s exactly what President Trump needs to do in Gaza: change the schools, ban the terrorists, eradicate the symbols of terror. Such a complete transformation of Palestinian Arab society is the only hope for a durable Middle East peace. Anything less will ensure that the Palestinian Arabs continue to raise generation after generation to wage war against Israel and the Jewish people.”

—–

Established in 1970, Americans For A Safe Israel is one of the oldest and most influential pro-Israel organizations in the United States. Its advocacy and education campaigns serve as a potent counterweight to the rising tide of Arab propaganda. AFSI is not affiliated with any political party in the United States or Israel.