War Room Veterans See Global Strategy in Trump’s Gaza Announcement

In a significant development that could reshape Middle Eastern geopolitics, President Donald Trump announced plans for the United States to take control of Gaza and permanently resettle its Palestinian population outside the territory. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump outlined a vision for rebuilding Gaza into what he called “an international, unbelievable place,” while emphasizing that its current residents should be relocated to “neighboring countries of great wealth.” Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, Executive Director of Israel365 Action and a regular contributor to Steve Bannon’s influential War Room program, appeared alongside national security expert Frank Gaffney to analyze the implications of this dramatic shift in U.S. policy.

“The only real practical solution is to deliver the Sharia supremacists, the jihadists, such a resounding defeat that they do what the imperial Japanese and what the Nazi Germans did, and that rethinks their genocidal ideology because it is unequivocally defeated,” Rabbi Wolicki explained on the program. Israel365 Action has consistently advocated for such an approach since the October 7 attacks, emphasizing the need for a definitive resolution rather than temporary measures.

Speaking with Bannon, Rabbi Wolicki highlighted a crucial point about responsibility: “Let’s start pointing the finger of responsibility where it belongs. The Qataris funded this, the Egyptians facilitated it, the Iranians funded it. Let them pay the price for the results.”

The discussion on War Room addressed both practical challenges and strategic considerations. When asked about potential destinations for Gaza’s population, Rabbi Wolicki suggested examining “the list of all of the countries that have been professing their undying commitment to Palestine.”

Bannon raised a crucial question about strategic priorities: “Is President Trump getting sucked in too much in Ukraine and in the Middle East to take his eye off the ball, his energy against the CCP?” Gaffney responded by emphasizing the interconnected nature of these challenges: “The reason there is a Ukraine, the reason there is a Middle East war is because of what I call not World War 3, but World War XI. These were orchestrated by the Chinese Communist Party.” Rabbi Wolicki concurred, pointing out that “the Iranian money that they’re getting from the CCP that they’re using to fund Hamas, they’re also using to fund Hezbollah in Venezuela and Paraguay.”

In analyzing the broader implications, Rabbi Wolicki and Gaffney emphasized the connection between Gaza and wider regional security concerns. They pointed to Iran’s role in funding both Hamas and Hezbollah operations across multiple continents, including activities in Venezuela and Paraguay that impact U.S. border security. “Iran is your enemy and Iran is Israel’s enemy,” Rabbi Wolicki noted, explaining how the Gaza conflict connects to broader challenges involving Chinese Communist Party funding and regional instability.

The announcement comes as regional powers, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and the Palestinian Authority, have formally rejected proposals for Palestinian resettlement outside Gaza. Trump’s plan, however, envisions significant financial investment from these “neighboring countries of great wealth” to facilitate the relocation and reconstruction process.