Israel, U.S., and Saudi Arabia Clash Over Gaza Relocation Plan

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, has labeled the Gaza Strip a “failed experiment,” emphasizing the need for creative solutions to its long-standing issues. Speaking to the Knesset on Wednesday, Sa’ar endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent plan to relocate Gaza’s residents.

Sa’ar acknowledged the skepticism surrounding the proposal, particularly from European officials. “I hear the criticism, but now is the time for innovative thinking,” he stated. He highlighted Gaza’s history, explaining how it failed under Egyptian control, struggled under Palestinian Authority governance following the Oslo Accords, and further deteriorated under Hamas rule.

Last month, President Trump introduced the relocation concept, citing humanitarian reasons. He expressed his vision of the U.S. managing Gaza’s redevelopment. Discussions have been held with Jordan and Egypt, both of which have openly rejected the plan, along with other Arab nations. Trump, however, dismissed this opposition during a White House Q&A on Tuesday, stating the proposal would proceed.

Israeli prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington D.C., February 4, 2025. Photo by Liri Agami/Flash90

Sa’ar praised the boldness of Trump’s strategy. “It’s a new approach, and that’s precisely what we need,” he said. The Israeli minister also clarified that voluntary relocation is key. “As long as people choose to leave freely and there’s a country ready to receive them, it cannot be considered immoral,” he argued.

Reactions from abroad remain divided. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the plan as “unacceptable” on Jan. 28, particularly rejecting forced displacements to neighboring countries. France echoed concerns about any form of involuntary relocation, but its statement left room for voluntary migration. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterated the need for a two-state solution where Palestinians can thrive in their own homeland, including Gaza.

Proposed Israeli Bill Offers Financial Support for Gazans Seeking Relocation

The Otzma Yehudit Party, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, announced a legislative proposal on Tuesday aimed at incentivizing Gaza residents to voluntarily leave the enclave. The bill aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent push for population relocation as a humanitarian initiative.

Under the bill, individuals choosing to leave Gaza would be offered financial assistance, with the package amount to be determined by the Finance Ministry. If a recipient of the assistance attempts to return to Gaza, they would be required to repay the full amount plus a 100% penalty adjusted for inflation and interest. Failure to comply would result in a ban from entering Gaza or other Israeli-controlled territories.

Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza as part of the ceasefire agreement on January 29, 2025. Photo by Khalil Kahlout/Flash90

The bill excludes convicted terrorists from receiving financial aid. Ben-Gvir described the proposal as a practical step to reduce security threats while offering Gazans an alternative path. “We’re encouraging voluntary migration for those seeking a better future elsewhere. It’s time to prioritize security and consider fresh solutions,” he said.

Trump’s plan has faced resistance from Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab states, which have rejected the idea of absorbing Gazans. Trump remained firm on the plan during a White House press conference on Tuesday, arguing that Gaza’s devastated infrastructure requires drastic measures. He also proposed U.S. involvement in rebuilding Gaza, mentioning plans to remove unexploded ordnance and clear destroyed buildings.

“We’ll take over and rebuild it,” Trump said alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “It’s necessary to level the site and create a new foundation.”

Saudi Arabia Rejects Trump’s Gaza Relocation Proposal, Reaffirms Commitment to Palestinian Statehood

Saudi Arabia has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that the kingdom could normalize relations with Israel without resolving the Palestinian issue. Speaking at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Feb. 4, Trump claimed that the Saudis were not demanding Palestinian statehood as a prerequisite for establishing ties.

However, within hours, the Saudi Foreign Ministry contradicted Trump’s remarks, reaffirming its stance. “Saudi Arabia will persist in its efforts to achieve the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. “There will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without this outcome.”

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Saudi Arabia’s position, thanking the kingdom for its continued support. He described the statement as a rejection of displacement, settlement expansion, and land annexation, all of which threaten Palestinian rights. “This is another demonstration of Saudi Arabia’s honorable role in backing our people,” Abbas said, as reported by the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

During his remarks, Trump defended the proposed relocation of Gaza’s population, calling the region a “demolition site” due to extensive damage. He expressed confidence that neighboring countries would eventually accept Gazans despite their current objections.

Saudi Arabia also rejected Trump’s relocation idea, reiterating its opposition to any displacement or infringement on Palestinian sovereignty. “The kingdom firmly opposes settlement activities, land confiscation, and forced displacements of the Palestinian population,” the ministry stated.

When asked about a potential release of Palestinian prisoners under any ceasefire agreements with Hamas, Trump reflected on past atrocities. He urged continued vigilance, referencing Hamas’s attacks in October 2023 as a grim reminder of the ongoing conflict’s severity.