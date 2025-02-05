Diaspora Minister backs the Yael Foundation mission for “No Jewish Child Left Behind” in the fight against antisemitism at historic education conference

(Wednesday, February 5, 2025) – Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Amichai Chikli recognized the importance of Jewish education in the global struggle against antisemitism at the Yael International Summit held in Cyprus.

The Minister spoke last night as part of the three-day-long summit titled “Education and Beyond” which brought together high-level Israeli officials, over 200 Jewish educators, and thought leaders from 37 nations.

“As the minister responsible for combating antisemitism, I can tell you that there are many “band-aid” solutions to antisemitism—some more effective than others,” said Minister Chikli to the over 200 Jewish principals and teachers who gathered for the largest-ever conference of Jewish educators outside of Israel and North America. “But the real answer to this threat is strengthening Jewish identity. When a war is ideological and spiritual, the response must also be spiritual.”

“You—educators—are the ones shaping and securing the Jewish identity of the next generation of our people. You stand at the forefront of this vital struggle. I also want to recognize and thank the Yael Foundation and its leaders, Uri and Yael Poliavich, for their vision, leadership, innovation, initiative, and the profoundly meaningful work they do to ensure that ‘No Jewish Child is Left Behind’. This is also the guiding principle of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry.”

Minister Chikli was endorsing the motto “No Jewish Child Left Behind” of the Yael Foundation whose mission is to nurture Jewish identity and empower the next generation of Jewish leaders, ensuring that every Jewish child, wherever they live, has access to an exceptional Jewish and general education.

Chairman of the executive of the Jewish Agency Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog also followed a similar theme in his remarks.

“We will get to every single Jewish community because we believe in the great Jewish ethic of mutual responsibility”, said Almog. “To strengthen them and provide resilience, and in this, we are partnering with the Yael Foundation. I say to all you Jewish educators, I can see your commitment and dedication and I salute you.”

Also, the Yael Foundation announced the recipients of its annual Awards, honoring outstanding figures, schools and programs that have demonstrated exceptional achievements in fostering Jewish education, identity, and innovation.

The awards were presented by Yael Poliavich, Co-Founder of the Yael Foundation and Minister Chikli.

“These awards shine a light on institutions that are shaping the future of the Jewish people with unwavering dedication, innovation, and inclusivity,” said Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation. “Each of our honorees exemplifies the profound impact that a nurturing and forward-thinking educational environment can have on students, their families, and entire communities.”

The Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri was honored with a Yael Foundation Award for his unwavering support, his commitment to Jewish education, and his role in strengthening Jewish life in Rome and beyond. The mayor was instrumental in ensuring the historic 100-year-old Scuole Ebraiche di Roma is receiving a new building to be able to increase the number of children can attend the Jewish school. The new building is being built in large part thanks to a combined and €14 million contributed by the Yael Foundation and The Ronald S. Lauder Foundation.

“For us, opening a school in a public building instead of a hotel or business in a central part of the city where we have millions of tourists is a huge success,” said Deputy Mayor of Rome Tobia Zevi, who received the award on behalf of Mayor Gualtieri. “As a representative of the city with the oldest Jewish community outside of Israel, I can say that what you are doing is enriching our city and all of its communities.”

Other awardees were the Chné-Or School Group in France which started and championed the “Jewish School for All” campaign, offering access to high-value, high-quality studies in Judaism for all, regardless of financial and religious background. The David Wolfsohn School, Argentina, was honored for its dual-language, Spanish and Hebrew instruction, and vibrant educational model. The school empowers students to become accomplished in both general and Jewish studies and instills a deep-rooted community and individual development awareness.

Finally, the Menachem School in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, which sits near the frontlines of the war was honored because it manages to thrive, showcasing its tenacity, flexibility, and unending commitment to offering a Jewish education. With only 45 students, the school is a refuge of instruction and hope for children who have experienced unimaginable hardships.

Earlier at the summit, Uri Poliavich announced that he is raising the annual budget of the Yael Foundation from 24 million Euros to 40 million Euros, in large part to meet the growing challenges resulting from the rise in antisemitism over the last year.

Founded in 2020 by Uri and Yael Poliavich, the Yael Foundation has quickly emerged as a leading philanthropic force, driving innovation, excellence, and positive change in Jewish education worldwide. Through strategic partnerships with other foundations, the Yael Foundation’s initiatives and grants are making a profound and lasting impact on the Jewish community’s future.

The attached image is of Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Amichai Chikli speaking at the Yael Foundation Summit.