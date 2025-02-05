Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Cause for celebration: UNRWA’s Headquarters in Jerusalem CLOSED

February 5, 2025

Activists protest against United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) outside their offices in Jerusalem, March 20, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The Regavim Movement participated in a landmark event convened by Member of Knesset Yulia Malinovksy (Yisrael Beytenu) to celebrate the implementation of legislation evicting UNRWA from Israel and banning all Israeli cooperation with the disgraced UN body.

The decision to shut down UNRWA operations in Israel comes after years of contention surrounding its cooperation with Hamas, the curriculum of incitement and antisemitism taught in UNRWA schools, and undeniable acts of support and active participation in terrorism over decades. UNRWA has been the primary instrument of perpetuating the Israeli-Arab conflict, making the Palestinians the only refugee population on earth that continues to grow and the only group for whom refugee status is inherited and concurrent with citizenship in other countries.  

Naomi Kahn, Director of Regavim’s International Division praised the eviction of the organization.

“The events of October 7th 2023 – and every day since – have been symptoms of the underlying UNRWA disease,” Kahn said in a statement. “UNRWA was created as a means of eliminating the Jewish state. UNRWA receives $1.6 billion annually in funding, which it has used to instill hatred and teach antisemitism, to train and support terrorists who butchered, murdered, and kidnapped Israelis on October 7, and to imprison and abuse innocent hostages in UN facilities in Gaza. We call on the international community to follow Israel’s lead: De-fund UNRWA immediately. End the perpetuation of Palestinian ‘refugeeism’ and the cynical use of generations of people as cannon fodder in the war to delegitimize and eventually eradicate Israel as the national home of the Jewish People.”

