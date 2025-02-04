Religious Leaders Back Trump’s Gaza Plan as Netanyahu Visits Washington

A coalition of prominent Jewish and Christian leaders has thrown their support behind former President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Gaza’s civilian population to Egypt and Jordan, just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Washington for discussions on the plan.

The letter, organized through the Keep God’s Land movement, brings together eight influential religious and political figures. Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council, Michele Bachmann, Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University, and Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, lead the group of signatories. They are joined by Pastor Mario Bramnick of the Conference of Christian Presidents for Israel, Rabbi Yaakov Menken of the Coalition for Jewish Values, Luke Moon of the Philos Project, and Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, Executive Director of Israel365 Action.

The religious leaders praised Trump’s proposal as “bold and just,” despite recent rejections from both Arab nations’ leaders. The letter comes amid diplomatic tensions, following explicit rejections of the plan by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on January 29. Trump, however, remained adamant during a recent Oval Office appearance, stating, “They will do it. They will do it. They’re gonna do it, okay? We do a lot for them, and they’re gonna do it.”

The letter specifically addresses international legal obligations, citing Article 14 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 1951 Refugee Convention. “By refusing to accept refugees from Gaza since the beginning of the current war, both Egypt and Jordan are in direct violation of this international law,” the letter asserts.

I’m leaving for a very important meeting with @realDonaldTrump in Washington.



The fact that this would be President Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader since his inauguration is telling.



I think it’s a testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance. It’s… pic.twitter.com/wWYrC7mYrF — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 2, 2025

Rabbi Wolicki has been particularly vocal about the historical context. In a recent opinion piece, he highlighted how Egypt and Jordan’s current positions contradict their historical responsibilities, noting that both countries were primary actors in the 1948 war that created the initial refugee crisis.

The timing of the letter coincides with Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, where the Gaza relocation plan is expected to be a key topic of discussion. This comes as Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff reports that rebuilding Gaza could take 10 to 15 years, describing the territory as having “almost nothing left.”

The letter concludes with a biblical reference from Proverbs 21:15, anticipating criticism while affirming their moral support: “When justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.”

This joint initiative marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate about Gaza’s future, as religious leaders align themselves with Trump’s diplomatic approach, despite strong regional opposition from Egypt and Jordan. The letter emphasizes their belief that the relocation plan represents “the right thing to do, legally, historically, and morally.”

Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza as part of the ceasefire agreement on January 29, 2025. Photo by Khalil Kahlout/Flash90

Full Text of the Letter to President Trump

Mr. President,

We, the leadership of the Keep God’s Land coalition, representing 100s of Jewish and Christian faith leaders, commend you on your bold and just plan to relocate the civilian population of Gaza to Egypt and Jordan.

Article 14 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948 and the 1951 Refugee Convention require neighboring countries to grant asylum and protection to those seeking refuge from a war zone. By refusing to accept refugees from Gaza since the beginning of the current war, both Egypt and Jordan are in direct violation of this international law.

Since the end of Israel’s War of Independence in 1948, a war started by Egypt and Jordan, these states have actively prevented Palestinian Arab refugees from rebuilding their lives, preferring to force them into permanent refugee status as a weapon against the State of Israel. It is time to put an end to this use of Gazan civilians as the political pawns of Arab leadership.

Mr. President, this plan is one more example of your courageous common sense leadership, your compassionate concern for the plight of those who are suffering, and your steadfast commitment to justice. Simply put, your plan for the relocation of Gazan civilians is the right thing to do, legally, historically, and morally.

Mr. President, we know that there are many who will attack your bold plan. But as the Bible teaches us, moral clarity always comes under attack.

“When justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.” – Proverbs 21:15

Signed,

David Friedman, Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Michele Bachmann, Dean, Robertson School of Government, Regent University Pastor Mario Bramnick, Conference of Christian Presidents for Israel Rabbi Yaakov Menken, Exec. VP, Coalition for Jewish Values Luke Moon, Executive Director, Philos Project Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Founder Israel365 Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, Executive Director, Israel365action