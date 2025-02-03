Trump’s First Week: 5 Game-Changing Pro-Israel Moves

Since his Inauguration, President Trump has firmly backed Israel’s security with immediate action

Almost every poll of Israelis and supporters of the Jewish State indicate that President Donald Trump is widely considered the most pro-Israel president ever. Whether it’s informal surveys or more official ones, the results are striking: Trump’s popularity in Israel is through the roof. A 2019 poll even found that 79% of Israelis supported him, with just 10% against him. Comparing that to past administrations—such as Obama and Carter, who were often seen as unfriendly toward Israel, or Clinton and Bush Sr., who, while not exactly anti-Israel, sometimes pushed Israel into tough situations—Trump’s stance stands out (for more on his top 10 Pro-Israel actions during his first term, click here). And now, just a week into his second term, Trump is already making moves with big consequences for America’s most important ally in the Middle East. While his second term is still unfolding, here are five key actions he’s already taken to demonstrate his unwavering support for Israel (and it’s only the beginning):

5) Lifting Biden’s Sanctions on Jewish Settlers

Ma’ale Adumim, the third-largest Jewish city in Judea and Samaria, named after the ancient biblical city that was located here, is home to over 42,000 residents and continues to grow. President Trump does not consider the presence of Jewish families in their ancestral homeland an obstacle to the peace process. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

On only his first day in office, former President Donald Trump took swift action to support Israel by lifting sanctions on Jewish settlers in Judea and Samaria, also known as the West Bank, that had been unfairly imposed by the Biden administration. These sanctions had frozen the assets of many innocent Jewish residents in the region, punishing them for simply living and building in their biblical homeland. With Trump’s intervention, the U.S. Treasury officially removed these sanctions.

Judea and Samaria hold a profound historical and religious significance for the Jewish people, and Trump’s decision to reverse these sanctions was a clear rejection of policies that sought to delegitimize Israel’s presence in their own sacred land.

4) Permanently Cutting Off All Funding to UNRWA

Palestinian refugees gather with national flags outside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza City on June 20, 2023, to protest cuts in aid. (Source: Shutterstock)

The United States is the biggest financial backer of the United Nations (UN), contributing a massive 22% of its budget. The UN, in turn, regularly turns its back on US interests! One of the most dangerous and controversial UN groups is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The US gave approximately $350 million each year—around 30% of its funds. But this organization has a dark side that can’t be ignored.

The UNRWA runs refugee camps where millions of Palestinians have lived for decades. They’re stuck in a tragic cycle—Arab host countries won’t let them integrate, and these camps are the only homes they’ve known. Here’s the worst part: UNRWA lets parents pass down their refugee status to their children, something no other group in the world is allowed to do. This creates a never-ending crisis that the UN is largely responsible for.

Even more shocking is the fact that UNRWA controls around 40% of the schools in Gaza, where young kids are fed a dangerous ideology, learning to hate the West and Jews while glorifying violence and jihad. Even worse, many of the higher-ups in UNRWA have ties to Hamas, the terror group responsible for horrific attacks. As an example, Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, the president of UNRWA’s Teacher Association, was a top Hamas commander and recruiter, and was killed by Israel in 2024.

It doesn’t stop there. The aid UNRWA claims to provide rarely reaches the people who need it. Instead, staff members often use the funds to run black market operations, profiting off the desperate situation. In his first term, President Trump made a bold move by cutting all US funding to UNRWA, declaring it ridiculous for American taxpayers to support an organization that spreads hatred and supports terrorism.

Former President Biden quickly and unapologetically brought back the funding when he took office. Several months after the October 7 massacre of Jews, it was unsurprisingly revealed that many of UNWRA’s staff members were directly involved in the genocide. This caused Biden to temporarily cut off funding to the terror supporting organization. It appears that Biden was considering the restoration of funding, but the new Trump Administration has now made these cuts permanent.

3) Designating Iranian-Backed Houthis as Terrorists

The Houthis, backed by Iran, are a terrorist group waging war on Israel and targeting U.S. ships in a key oil trade region. Despite their history of attacking Americans, President Biden lifted Trump-era sanctions, but Trump reinstated them upon his return to office. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

President Donald Trump has re-designated the Houthi rebels in Yemen as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, reversing President Biden’s decision to remove the group from the terror list (that first term President Trump had implemented). Despite the Houthis’ well-documented hostility toward the U.S. and its allies, including dozens of missile attacks on U.S. navy warships since 2023, Biden had taken the group off the list, citing concerns that it could hinder humanitarian aid to Yemen. However, Trump’s executive order highlights the severe danger posed by the Houthis, especially their intense hatred toward Israel. Since October 2023, the Houthis have ramped up their aggression, launching drone strikes towards Israel and targeting commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea, all in support of Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah.

Supported by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF), the Houthis have demonstrated a clear commitment to Israel’s destruction. Trump’s re-designation underscores the necessity of confronting this Iranian-backed threat head-on, ensuring the protection of American forces, it’s allies and global stability. With this move, Trump reaffirms his commitment to combating terrorism and protecting U.S. and Israeli interests in the region.

2) Building the Most Pro-Israel Cabinet Ever

President Trump has appointed staunch pro-Israel Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as U.S. Ambassador to the UN, joining a growing group of key administration members dedicated to unwavering support for the Jewish State. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

President Trump has appointed a strong pro-Israel cabinet, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to the Jewish state. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently made headlines for his speech calling for the rebuilding of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. Soon-to-be U.N. Ambassador Elise Stefanik has also firmly supported Israel’s rights, stating that Israel has a biblical right to the entire Judea and Samaria (West Bank) region.

Former Governor Mike Huckabee, a longtime advocate for Israel, has been appointed U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Huckabee has consistently backed Israel’s right to annex biblical Judea and Samaria, emphasizing their significance to Israel’s religious and historical identity. He was also a key figure in the celebration of the U.S. Embassy’s move to Jerusalem in 2017. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also been a steadfast ally, championing stronger U.S.-Israel ties and supporting Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. With these appointments, President Trump has ensured that his administration will continue to uphold Israel’s security and sovereignty.

1) Urging Jordan and Egypt to Resettle Gaza Arabs

President Trump meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan, reiterating his call for Jordan and Egypt to accept Gazans displaced by the conflict initiated by Hamas. Photo Credit: US Embassy in Jordan (Source: Nosson Shulman)

President Donald Trump has suggested the possible mass relocation of Gazans to countries like Jordan and Egypt, with the goal of cleaning up the conflict-ridden area and starting anew. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump revealed he had discussed the idea with King Abdullah II of Jordan and planned to speak with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi about the proposal. Trump estimated that up to 1.5 million Palestinians could be relocated, helping to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza, which he described as a “real mess” with “almost everything’s demolished” due to Hamas’ actions.

Trump praised Jordan for already accepting a number of Gazans and encouraged the country to take in more (Jordan is already 70% Palestinian). He framed the relocation as a potential solution to both the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and the region’s broader instability, suggesting the move could be temporary or long-term. While the idea of relocating Gazans has sparked some international debate, Trump remains focused on working with neighboring Arab nations to find a practical way to bring peace to the area.