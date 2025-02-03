Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

The October 7 Failure, Gaza Relocation Backlash, and IDF’s Escalation of the Anti-Terror Campaign

So they pound His people again and again, until they are drained of their very last tear.

Psalms

73:

10

(the israel bible)

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

February 3, 2025

4 min read

Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in Sderot on May 13, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

IDF Report Reveals Air Defense System Struggles on October 7

Hamas unleashed an unprecedented barrage of 3,700 rockets toward southern Israel in the first four hours of its October 7, 2023, assault—the largest one-day rocket attack ever recorded in the country’s history.

According to a report shared by Israel’s Channel 12 News, Israel’s air defense system failed to intercept about half of the rockets fired during the attack. The report is based on findings from an internal investigation conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and presented to the military’s top leadership.

Although the exact number of rockets that hit Israeli towns is unclear, 14 civilians lost their lives due to the bombardment, with seven fatalities occurring in unprotected Bedouin communities, the report said. The relatively low casualty rate was attributed to warning sirens, which alerted residents in time to reach protected shelters.

The investigation highlighted failures in several Iron Dome batteries near the Gaza border, particularly in the crucial first minutes of the assault. Within the initial 20 minutes, Hamas launched 1,400 rockets, quickly depleting the available stock of interceptors. In some areas, supply routes to resupply Iron Dome units were disrupted, including an incident where an officer and two soldiers were killed while attempting to transport additional interceptors.

The key takeaway from the report is the need for expanded deployment of Iron Dome batteries, even during periods of relative calm. The October 7 assault is considered the largest single-day rocket attack against Israel, surpassing the intensity of the Second Lebanon War in 2006, during which Hezbollah fired 4,400 rockets over 34 days.

Arab Nations Denounce Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gazans

A joint statement issued by the Palestinian Authority and several Arab nations on February 2, 2025, rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate residents of Gaza to Egypt and Jordan. The statement, issued after a summit in Cairo, reflects the stance of the Arab League, which includes 22 member states.

“We firmly reject any attempts to undermine Palestinians’ rights through forced relocation, land annexation, or displacement in any form,” the statement emphasized. It also warned that such actions could destabilize the region, fuel further conflict, and hinder prospects for long-term peace.

Last week, Trump revealed that he had approached Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian officials, asking them to accommodate Palestinians displaced by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He described Gaza as being in a state of devastation after 15 months of conflict between Hamas and Israel, suggesting that relocating civilians to alternative housing projects in neighboring Arab nations might offer them a fresh start.

Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza as part of the ceasefire agreement on January 29, 2025. Photo by Khalil Kahlout/Flash90

Both Egypt and Jordan swiftly dismissed the idea. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reiterated Jordan’s opposition, stating, “Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians.” Jordan already hosts a significant Palestinian population, which accounts for over 70% of its residents.

The proposal has fueled tensions within the region, with Arab leaders warning that any forced relocation could worsen the humanitarian crisis and undermine the broader goal of establishing a peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

IDF: Over 50 Terrorists Killed, 100 Detained in Samaria Offensive

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on February 3, 2025, that its ongoing “Operation Iron Wall” in northern Samaria has resulted in the deaths of over 50 Palestinian militants and the detention of more than 100 others. The operation, which began on January 21, was recently expanded to new areas.

At least 35 militants were killed in ground confrontations in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarem, while 15 others were eliminated in targeted airstrikes. During the operation, security forces confiscated numerous weapons, neutralized hundreds of explosive devices, and uncovered multiple weapons caches and observation points used by militants.

Smoke rises during an Israeli military operation, in the al-Fara camp, in the West Bank, on February 2, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

On Sunday, the campaign extended to the town of Tammun near Nablus, following an incident on January 20 in which a roadside bomb killed one Israeli soldier and wounded four others. According to the IDF, several buildings used as terrorist infrastructure in Jenin were demolished after searches revealed explosives labs and arms manufacturing sites.

Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the systematic demolition of any structure used for terrorist purposes, emphasizing that Israel would not allow the establishment of terror hubs near its borders. The large-scale campaign involves coordination between the IDF, Israel’s Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Border Police units.

During a visit to Jenin, Katz described the operation as a pivotal shift in Israel’s defense strategy. “We are dismantling the terror networks and preventing the spread of Iranian-backed threats,” he said. A senior security source suggested the operation may last for months, with the objective of dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and leaving their bases in ruins.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on Saturday targeted militants in Qabatiya, destroying a vehicle carrying explosives and thwarting an imminent attack. Secondary explosions following the strike confirmed the presence of bombs intended for future use against Israeli forces.

