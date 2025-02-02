What to do with the “Palestinians” 

President Trump has proposed and doubled down on the idea of half the “Palestinians” of Gaza being relocated to Jordan and Egypt. Historical facts and demographic realities aside, today, millions of people refer to themselves and identify as “Palestinian.” That title was subsumed in the 1960s by the PLO, a terrorist movement whose sole purpose is to replace Israel with an Arab state called Palestine, even though no state of Palestine had ever existed before. Until 1948, when Israel declared independence, the only people referred to as Palestinians were the Jews. My father was one of them. A Palestinian Jew. An original Palestinian.

When you look at the population of “Palestine” before 1948, there are two significant trends. First, the Jewish return to the Land in the late 1800s brought its population from tens of thousands to 600,000 when Israel became a state. There is a parallel and related reality in the massive growth of the Arab population. When you look at that growth, double or more over a decade or less, it’s impossible to explain that as natural growth. The only explanation demonstrating the historical fact is Arab immigration to Palestine.

Why and how are the two related? Because just as the Biblical prophecy of Ezekiel 36 was played out with the Jewish people returning to the Land of Israel, and the Land blossoming and prospering again upon the Jewish people’s return, hundreds of thousands of Arabs from Egypt, Arabia, Syria, Lebanon, and what is now called Jordan (but then was the eastern part of “Palestine”), migrated to Israel to be part of the economic blossoming and success prophesied by Ezekiel.

The fact that millions of people refer to themselves today as “Palestinian,” even though their names tell us where their grandparents and great-grandparents came from, does not mitigate the fact that there are millions who have adopted this ethnicity that is only as old as I am.

With the interest and intent to see peace in the Middle East and specifically between Israel and Gaza and all Palestinian Arabs, the question is what can truly be done to achieve that.

President Trump’s proposal to move as many of half of the Gazans to Egypt and Jordan, a proposal that has met with wide criticism, specifically in the Arab world. Unfortunately, throughout history, most Arab leaders and countries have used the plight of the “Palestinians” as a way to blame Israel rather than to seek any actual resolution for the reality or to take responsibility to make that happen other than dumping billions of dollars into a failed jihadi enterprise they call “Palestine.”

The reasons that neither Egypt nor Jordan (nor Saudi Arabia nor any other country) want to absorb masses of Palestinian Arabs is complicated. First, with a population that has been radicalized for so long and been nurtured to live on handouts from the United Nations, European Union, USAID, and other Arab countries, simply nobody wants them. They are the ideological progeny of the Muslim Brotherhood outlawed in Egypt. Jordan’s King Abdullah remembers well the threat to his father’s monarchy by “Palestinians” in 1970, leading to the “Black September” slaughter of tens of thousands. Ironically, nobody thought to call that a genocide when Arabs massacred one another, only when Jews can be blamed.

The other fact is that by absorbing Palestinian Arabs, even those countries who are at peace with Israel would no longer have a reason to blame Israel for the “Palestinian” situation, for which they take no responsibility and blame Israel exclusively, no matter the issue.

Third, any country that would do so would be seen as a traitor to the “Palestinian” cause. Even those countries at peace with Israel have done nothing in decades to educate their populations that Israel not only has a right to exist but is an essential partner in their well-being. By “betraying” the “Palestinian” cause, which is the Kool-Aid that the Arab world has ingested since the 1960s, doing so would put their own respective rule at risk due to possible massive protests that would result.

Despite billions of dollars being invested ostensibly for the well-being of the Palestinian Arabs, what we’ve seen in the last 16 months is that it all has blown up, and nobody wants any more financial or political liability.

It’s also important to note that not only do the Arab nations not want the Palestinian Arabs for these reasons, but in these countries, Palestinian Arabs are treated as second-class citizens without rights of citizenship or other economic benefits, even though they may be and fourth generation native to the countries which they live, perpetuating the myth of “Palestinians” as foreign refugees.

So, as President Trump has proposed the repatriation of many Palestinian Arabs to some of the countries from which their relatives came a century or more ago when seeking prosperity as the Jews restored Palestine and built a thriving state, what we see is that none of these countries want them, and that these countries would not accept them, even if that were a viable solution devoid of politics and the ability to continue to condemn Israel.

So what is the solution? What to do with the “Palestinians”? What’s clear even from people on the left who were once advocates of a two-state solution is that it is not viable and was on life-support anyway before the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre; it is not practical. It is clear that the Palestinian Arab terrorist leaders from Hamas and Islamic Jihad and their Iranian patrons do not want to see a separate “Palestinian” state but the destruction of the Jewish state. Moving Arabs out of Gaza will not change that nor mitigate the threat to Israel.

To ever see peace in Gaza, with the hope that such peace might expand to other Palestinian Arabs and intransigent Arab and Muslim countries, the actual solution is not rooted in a crushing military defeat, which Israel has still not accomplished sufficiently, nor is it rooted in simply repatriating 50% of the Gazans to other countries. Even with that scenario, you’re still left with a population of more than one million people who are radicalized, who believe that Israel has no legitimacy and it is their religious mandate, according to Allah, to destroy the Jewish state.

The actual answer is to change their attitudes, to offer them an ideology that is not rooted in hate and destruction but one of love and prosperity. Either way, it’s necessary to rebuild Gaza for 1 million or 2.5 million inhabitants. The question is who will be responsible for doing so and how. The rebuilding of Gaza is not just a necessity but an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to bring in 100,000-200,000 Christians from all over the world to take responsibility for rebuilding everything from schools and hospitals and residential areas and public parks, as well as its medical system, nutrition, and most importantly its educational system. All of it.

Working alongside Palestinian Arabs to make this happen over a generation will serve the purpose of giving Palestinians exposure to a reality that they have never experienced. They will meet people who have a love for them and Israel. I love that it’s rooted in the Bible, in which Israel was and remains God‘s chosen nation. They will learn that not only is Israel not only not the cornerstone of their problems, but it is the foundation for their future. And they will know that their self-destructive jihadi brainwashing for most of the last century, and the God they worship, has failed them. When they see and embrace an attitude and ideology offering true hope, love, and prosperity, we can see a new reality in Gaza and true peace between Gaza and Israel.

President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu are on the verge of a historic meeting during which they will surely talk about the imperative to have all of the hostages released and remove Hamas and any other Islamic forces from their position of control and influence in Gaza. Hopefully, they will also discuss the necessity to cut off their life support from the Islamic regime in Iran. Hopefully, as the world leaders they are, they will also be open to out-of-the-box ideas like the Solution for Peace and Gaza, to create a lasting peace. The only way to achieve true peace is not just by a crushing military defeat of the Islamic extremism, which is necessary, but by a radical change of heart. That is what to do with the “Palestinians.”