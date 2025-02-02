Netanyahu leaves for meeting with Trump at White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left on Sunday for his meeting with newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump.

Before he departed from Ben Gurion Airport, Netanyahu described the visit as a “testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance” and his “personal friendship” with Trump.

Netanyahu commented that he will be the first foreign leader to meet with Trump as he begins his second non-consecutive term in office.

“I’m leaving for a very important meeting with President Trump in Washington,” Nertanyahu told reporters from the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport. “The fact that this would be President Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader since his inauguration is telling. I think it’s a testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American Alliance.

“It’s also a testimony to the strength of our personal friendship. That friendship and that cooperation has already yielded important results for Israel and the Middle East, including the historic Abraham accords that President Trump led, and which brought four historic peace treaties between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

“And this meeting will deal with the important issues, critical issues facing Israel and our region, victory over Hamas, achieving the release of all our hostages, and dealing with the Iranian terror axis and all its components, an axis that threatens the peace of Israel, the Middle East and the entire world, the decisions we made in the war have already changed the face of the Middle East.

“Our decisions and the courage of our soldiers have redrawn the map, but I believe that working closely with President Trump, we can redraw it even further and further. I believe that we can strengthen security, broaden the circle of peace, and achieve a remarkable era of peace.

Netanyahu flew aboard Wing of Zion, Israel’s official aircraft for presidential and prime ministerial travel, accompanied by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Diplomatic Adviser Ophir Falk, Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman, Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman and government hostage coordinator Gal Hirsch, among other senior aides.

Dr. Eyal Heller, a senior cardiologist at Sheba Medical Center, also accompanied him. Netanyahu has a history of heart conduction issues and was fitted with a pacemaker at the hospital in 2023. He also underwent prostate removal surgery in late December.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Benjamin Netanyahu to take the opportunity to “strengthen our grip and sovereignty” over Judea and Samaria.

“A great deal is at stake – the complete victory in Gaza, the destruction of Hamas and the return of all our hostages, strengthening our security on all borders – in Syria, Lebanon, and of course against the head of the octopus, the Iranian regime and the nuclear threat. This danger must be removed,” Smotrich declared in a video message.

“We must strengthen our grip and sovereignty over the homeland in Judea and Samaria,” he said.

“[Israel is] making peace, forging alliances and strengthening its position,” he continued. “Mr. Prime Minister, the entire people of Israel are behind you. Thousands of years, many generations, hundreds of warriors who gave their lives for the victory in this war, the bereaved families and thousands of wounded IDF soldiers – all expect you to represent our position faithfully.”

This visit stands in sharp contrast to the previous administration. Former President Joe Biden waited 28 days to call Netanyahu after he entered the White House. After Netanyahu returned as prime minister in late December 2022, it took Biden nine months to arrange a meeting with him, and even then, it was on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly rather than at the White House.

Netanyahu reportedly delayed sending a team to Qatar to negotiate future terms of a ceasefire, choosing instead to meet first with the US president.