“Mockumentary” Exposes Illegal Palestinian Construction Destroying the Judean Desert Ecosystem 

A new satirical video by the Rergavim NGO exposes a crime that is no laughing matter: illegal Palestinian construction that is causing grave damage to the ecosystem of the Judean Desert.

“Tractors instead of gazelles, cement bags instead of rock hyraxes,” Regavim said in a statement. “This is what the Wye- designated nature reserve in the Judean Desert looks like after years of destruction and massive illegal construction by the Palestinian Authority.”

“The Judean Desert has more concrete than mountain goats – a dubious achievement, courtesy of the Palestinian Authority. In a historic move, the State of Israel has reclaimed enforcement in the reserve. We expect – we demand – substantial action to restore the fragile desert ecosystem, which has suffered too long from the Palestinian Authority’s rampant illegal construction.”

In December, the Israeli government began dismantling Palestinian buildings built illegally inside a nature reserve. Under the terms of the 1998 Wye River Memorandum, the Palestinians agreed not to build in the 41,000-acre reserve. According to sources in the Ministry of Defense, for decades, the Palestinian Authority has carried out massive construction in the areas of the reserve in blatant violation of the agreements and causing damage to the regional fabric.

In 2023, Regavim documented 3040 illegal Arab structures in the nature reserve, an area designated as a zero construction zone when it was placed under Palestinian Authority jurisdiction in 1998. It should be noted that when the Wye River memorandum was signed in 1998, there were 268 structures in the nature reserve. Even worse perhaps are the 633.78 kilometers of roads the PA has laid.

The Regavim Movement, in collaboration with the Gush Etzion and Har Hebron Regional Councils, released a video this morning highlighting the harsh reality of the nature reserve placed under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority in the context of the Wye River Agreement (part 3 of the Oslo Accords). The film is a parody of National Geographic-style nature documentaries titled “National Catastrophic and was produced to increase pressure on law enforcement authorities to save and rehabilitate the nature reserve. The video shows the desert landscape trampled by massive construction, extensive roadworks and infrastructure development, illustrating the absurdity of a reality where concrete structures grow in place of desert flora and fauna.

The “National Catastrophic” satirical documentary is Regavim’s response to the decision taken this past June by Israel’s Political and Security Cabinet, restoring Israeli enforcement in the Nature Reserve in light of the Palestinian Authority’s massive violations of the Wye Agreement and decimation of the unique desert ecosystem. Following this decision, Major General Avi Blut signed implementation orders and, last month, the first targeted enforcement action was taken against illegal construction elements erected after the order was signed.

Nonetheless, in the weeks after this enforcement action, Regavim’s field coordinators documented new development and construction work in the northern part of the reserve, near Nahal Kidron, as well as massive construction in the southern part, near the village of A-Zwadin, including road paving, electrical infrastructure and construction of multi-story structures.

Moshe Shmueli, Field Coordinator for Regavim: “There is no vacuum. Wherever Israeli authorities are absent, hostile elements fill the void. After too many years of systematic destruction of the Judean Desert’s natural resources, there’s no time to lose – we must correct this immediately.”

Yaron Rosenthal, Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council: “The Judean Desert is being systematically destroyed by the Palestinian Authority, with little response from environmental groups. We, who cherish the desert, and the nature, our environment and the Land of Israel, are committed to countering this damage and safeguarding our desert from further harm.”

Eliram Azoulai, Head of the Har Hebron Regional Council: “At this very moment, the Judean Desert is under assault. Illegal construction is both an environmental and a security risk. I urge the Defense Minister to take swift action to stop the illegal activity in the nature reserve and IDF firing zones. We are committed to preserving this beautiful landscape and ensuring the safety of our communities.”