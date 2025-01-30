IDF Prepared for Renewed Combat, U.S. Envoy Pushes Ceasefire Compliance, and Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Threats

IDF Ready to Resume Operations if Necessary

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are actively working to implement the current ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but they remain prepared to re-engage in combat if required, according to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

During a visit to the Netzarim Corridor on Wednesday, Halevi stated, “We are proud to be carrying out the government’s decision to recover hostages, and we will be equally proud to return to combat if needed.” He emphasized the importance of vigilance, urging troops to assume that adversaries might attempt to act aggressively and to constantly gather intelligence and maintain security.

“Every quiet day increases the chances of bringing more hostages home. You fought with skill and courage, and I trust you to make the best decisions when necessary,” Halevi added.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich revealed that the U.S. had provided Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with assurances that Israel could resume military operations if talks during the 42-day agreement phase, which began on Jan. 19, are unsuccessful. This assurance was reportedly conveyed through discussions with both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Smotrich had previously called on Netanyahu to commit to resuming hostilities after the deal’s initial phase, during which Hamas agreed to release 33 hostages. U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff declined to confirm the existence of a formal guarantee during a recent interview.

On Thursday, three Israeli and five Thai hostages captured during the October 2023 attack were expected to be released as part of the ongoing negotiations. Among them were Arbel Yehud, 29, Agam Berger, 20, and Gadi Mozes, 80. Mozes was abducted along with his wife Margalit, who had already been freed.

President Trump expressed skepticism about the ceasefire’s longevity, stating, “This is not our conflict, but I don’t believe it will hold completely.”

Witkoff in Israel for Ceasefire Talks

Steve Witkoff, special envoy for the Middle East under U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in Israel on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

According to reports, Witkoff traveled directly from Saudi Arabia to Tel Aviv. His visit included meetings with Israeli officials and an inspection of the Netzarim Corridor alongside Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. The corridor currently serves as a key route for the movement of people and goods between northern and southern Gaza.

Witkoff also requested meetings with the seven hostages who had been released since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19. His discussions with Israeli officials reviewed the ceasefire’s implementation and Palestinian movements in Gaza.

Before arriving in Israel, Witkoff met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss advancing normalization efforts between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Speaking recently alongside Israeli President Isaac Herzog in New York, Witkoff described his involvement in brokering the agreement as the most meaningful work of his life. He expressed hope for progressing to the second phase of the deal, which includes the release of remaining hostages and the recovery of the bodies of those killed.

Israeli Airstrike Targets Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force struck a Hezbollah-operated vehicle in Southern Lebanon on Wednesday after spotting militants attempting to rebuild infrastructure in violation of the November ceasefire, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Despite Hezbollah’s activities in the area, the IDF emphasized its commitment to the ceasefire understandings reached with Lebanon and affirmed its readiness to act against any threats to Israeli security.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces targeted a vehicle carrying Hezbollah operatives who posed an imminent threat. The military continues efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s presence and infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, in line with the Nov. 26 ceasefire agreement, which has been extended until Feb. 18.

Hezbollah’s leader, Naim Qassem, has publicly rejected any rationale for delaying Israel’s withdrawal from Southern Lebanon. However, Israeli officials have maintained that the withdrawal is contingent on Lebanon’s Armed Forces fully deploying in the area and ensuring that Hezbollah retreats beyond the Litani River.

Jerusalem announced last week that the pullout would take longer than the initial 60-day timeline due to Lebanon’s failure to fully implement the terms of the ceasefire. The phased withdrawal is being closely coordinated with the United States.

The Prime Minister’s Office reiterated that Israel would not compromise the safety of its citizens and communities, stating that the ultimate goal remains the safe return of residents to their homes and the full enforcement of the ceasefire agreement.