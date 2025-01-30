Subscribe
Building Bridges Through Business: An Entrepreneur’s Interfaith Journey

Elie Mischel

January 30, 2025

2 min read

Chapter 11 & Back: Relying on God during the tough times with Galen Walters | Biblical Money Ep. 13 (Screenshot, source: Youtube)

When Texas entrepreneur Galen Walters purchased an Israeli e-commerce company in 2023, his Orthodox Jewish partners were in for a surprise. During their first meeting, they began sketching out Jewish concepts on a whiteboard. When one stepped away briefly, Walters completed the entire diagram himself. “He came back and asked, ‘Who came in here?'” Walters recalls with a chuckle during a recent interview with Rabbi Rami Goldberg on the Biblical Money podcast.

This moment was years in the making. In 2010, Walters felt inexplicably drawn to study Judaism. He discovered Root Source, an educational platform, and completed 87 video courses over two years, immersing himself in Jewish traditions, prayer practices, and biblical interpretation. “I didn’t know why I was doing it until 2023 when I bought the company in Tel Aviv,” he reflects. The seemingly random impulse to study Judaism would prove to be divine preparation for a significant business venture.

The path to this interfaith partnership was anything but straightforward. Walters’ entrepreneurial journey began with a controversial decision to leave art school two months before graduation for an entry-level position at Safeway stores. His teachers warned he was “making the mistake of his life,” but Walters saw opportunity where others saw career suicide. Within five years, he had risen to advertising manager of Safeway’s Houston division.

Recognizing inefficiencies in Safeway’s advertising process, Walters made another bold move: he left to start his own business while simultaneously joining the Houston Fire Department to secure health insurance for his family. Working nine days a month as a firefighter allowed him twenty days to build his company. The strategy paid off spectacularly – his business grew from $1 million in revenue the first year to $36 million within seven years.

The acquisition of the Israeli company represented more than just a business transaction. “It was my first real interaction with the Jewish community head-on,” Walters explains. “We worked together so well because we found out that we both were monotheistic.” This theological common ground, combined with his years of Jewish study, created an unexpected bridge between the business partners. The Orthodox Jewish investors were particularly intrigued by Walters’ deep understanding of their traditions and beliefs.

Today, at 71, Walters operates a 90-acre farm between Austin and Houston that serves as a unique business ministry. In 2007, his wife told him, “The Lord told me we need to build a conference center.” Following this guidance, they constructed a facility where Walters now teaches both business principles to church leaders and biblical principles to business people. His approach combines practical tools like the “4 P’s” (People, Process, Partnership, Performance) with spiritual guidance.

The Israeli venture marked a new phase in Walters’ mission to integrate faith and commerce. His years of studying Judaism provided more than just knowledge – they offered insight into building meaningful relationships across faith traditions. This understanding proved invaluable when working with his Orthodox Jewish partners, demonstrating how business can serve as a bridge between different religious communities.

At an age when many would be enjoying retirement, Walters continues to expand his influence. He recently launched a consulting firm focused on helping both businesses and nonprofits implement faith-based principles. He firmly rejects the concept of retirement, asking rhetorically, “Where do you find retirement in the scriptures?” This drive to continue working reflects his belief that business success should serve a higher purpose.

“There’s certain things you do in your life that have value to not just you but to other people,” Walters reflects. “If you can focus on improving the lives of others, your life gets improved in the process.”

