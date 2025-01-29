Palestinian prisoner transfers, Hamas to be held accountable, and IDF counter-terror efforts

Qatar and Turkey Expected to Host Majority of Released Palestinian Convicts

Qatar and Turkey are set to receive most of the Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of its recent agreement with Hamas, according to reports from Arab media on Wednesday.

Doha has allegedly agreed to accept around 55 high-profile individuals whose sentences were commuted as part of the second phase of releases under the ongoing truce. These prisoners, convicted of serious offenses, were freed in exchange for four female Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers captured during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel.

Turkey is expected to take in the remaining individuals, while a third country—potentially Algeria—may also be involved in hosting some of those deported at a later stage, sources in Hamas and the region suggested.

The discussions on the relocation of released individuals are reportedly being conducted with Israel’s full awareness and coordination.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel released 200 prisoners on Saturday (50 for each of the four IDF soldiers), including 30 individuals serving life sentences and 20 who had been imprisoned for up to 15 years.

Those convicted of murder, weapon manufacturing for attacks, or planning lethal assaults were deported either to the Gaza Strip or to foreign nations, rather than being allowed to return to areas under Israeli control such as Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem.

Palestinian prisoners who were released in a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas arrive to the West Bank town of Beitunia, on January 25, 2025. Photo by Flash90

As per the agreement, individuals classified as having committed murder are prohibited from re-entering Israeli-administered territories for at least three years or, in some cases, permanently.

Among those released, 109 returned to Judea and Samaria, 21 were sent to Gaza, and approximately 70 were deported to Egypt, where they are expected to continue to other destinations based on the terms set forth in the agreement that took effect on January 19.

Upon arrival in Cairo, the released individuals were greeted by representatives of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Some later traveled to Qatar, according to reports.

Both Qatar and Turkey, which are considered allies of the United States, have long hosted senior Hamas figures. Turkey, which has housed a Hamas office since 2012, has voiced strong support for the group, particularly following the October 7 attacks. Qatar, which has provided financial support to Hamas for years, played a central role in negotiating the hostage release deal, though it has faced criticism for its dual role in both facilitating talks and hosting Hamas leaders.

Rubio Calls for Hamas to Be Held Accountable in Talks with Middle Eastern Officials

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday emphasized the importance of holding Hamas accountable in discussions with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

During a phone conversation, Rubio thanked Sheikh Mohammed for Qatar’s efforts in mediating the release of hostages from Gaza and acknowledged the country’s role as a security partner. However, he also reinforced the need to ensure that Hamas is held responsible for its actions and that all remaining hostages, including U.S. citizens, are released.

Rubio also underscored the importance of post-conflict planning for the governance and security of Gaza, stressing that long-term stability in the region is a key priority.

According to a statement from the White House, “The Secretary conveyed his interest in working with the Prime Minister on regional peace and security and exploring opportunities during this time of significant change.”

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry reported that Sheikh Mohammed called for full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, including the release of prisoners and detainees, as well as the continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Both sides expressed their hope that the agreement would move to a second phase, ultimately leading to a permanent ceasefire and a broader regional settlement, according to the Qatari government’s readout.

In a separate conversation on Tuesday, Rubio spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, expressing appreciation for Egypt’s role in negotiating hostage releases and facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – July 16, 2024: Florida Senator Marco Rubio at the Republican National Convention (Source: Shutterstock)

During the discussion, Rubio emphasized the importance of collaboration with Egypt in ensuring that Hamas does not regain control over Gaza or pose a renewed threat to Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Hamas delegation led by senior official Muhammad Ismail Darwish (also known as Abu Omar Hassan) met with Egyptian intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Hassan Mahmoud Rashad in Cairo. The talks focused on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement brokered by Egypt and Qatar, as well as discussions on forming a potential “national unity government” that would allow Hamas to maintain political influence in Gaza.

As of now, seven Israeli hostages have been released under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on January 19. However, 87 of the original 251 hostages abducted during the October 7 attacks remain in captivity, including at least 34 confirmed dead by the IDF.

Following multiple violations of the agreement by Hamas, the group has reportedly agreed to release three additional captives on Thursday. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that the next individuals to be freed include civilian Arbel Yehud, IDF soldier Agam Berger, and an unidentified man. An additional three hostages are scheduled for release on Saturday under the truce agreement.

Israeli Forces Neutralize and Detain Dozens of Suspected Terrorists in Jenin

Israeli military forces have killed and apprehended dozens of suspected terrorists in the Jenin area of Samaria over the past several days, according to an IDF spokesperson.

The IDF’s elite 89th “Oz” Brigade, also known as the Commando Brigade, has been leading operations in the region as part of the large-scale counter-terrorism campaign known as “Operation Iron Wall,” which was launched on January 21.

During the latest raids, Israeli forces discovered and destroyed multiple weapons caches, explosive devices, a weapons production lathe, and two storage facilities believed to be used for arms manufacturing.

On Monday, the IDF eliminated a key Hamas operative, identified as Ihab Abu Atiwa, who was responsible for orchestrating multiple attacks. According to Israeli intelligence, Abu Atiwa was involved in a shooting at Ramin Junction on July 16, 2024, which injured three Israeli civilians.

Operation Iron Wall is focused on dismantling terrorist networks in northern Samaria, particularly in and around Jenin. Since its launch, Israeli forces have reportedly killed two senior Hamas commanders from Tulkarem, including Abu Atiwa, as well as a high-ranking Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander from Jenin.

View of closed shops in the West Bank city of Jenin during a military operation, January 29, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 *

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz described the operation as a shift in Israel’s counter-terrorism strategy, aimed at eradicating terrorist infrastructure rather than conducting isolated raids.

Katz visited an IDF command center in the Menashe Territorial Brigade’s operational zone on January 21 to assess the progress of the mission.

“This is a high-intensity operation to eliminate terrorists and dismantle the infrastructure supporting them—without allowing a resurgence once the mission concludes,” Katz stated.

The minister’s remarks suggest that the IDF is applying lessons learned from past operations in Gaza, with a focus on preventing terror groups from re-establishing control in Jenin and other areas of northern Samaria.