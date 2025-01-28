Gaza Tensions and Responses: Hostages kept in Tunnels, Trump’s relocation proposal, and Gazans’ Northern return

Hostages Endure Harsh Conditions in Gaza Tunnels

Israeli soldiers standing next to a Hamas Tunnel in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on November 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90

Recent reports from Israeli officials detail that several hostages, freed from Gaza amid ongoing ceasefire efforts, had endured up to eight consecutive months in Hamas-controlled tunnels. These individuals faced severe deprivation of daylight and minimal human interaction, disclosed Col. Dr. Avi Banov, deputy head of the IDF Medical Corps. The hostages experienced periods of solitary confinement, which adversely affected their health compared to those detained in groups. Improvements in their treatment were noted just before their release, with access to bathing facilities and improved meals. Despite these improvements, many still suffered from poorly treated wounds and symptoms of starvation linked to the initial Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Health assessments are ongoing for both civilians and soldiers at hospitals in Ramat Gan and Petach Tikvah, respectively.

President Trump Calls for Gazan Relocation

View of the destruction from an Israeli military operation in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 22, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

During recent remarks aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his proposal for relocating Gazans to areas free from the turmoil that has long plagued the Gaza Strip. Citing persistent violence, Trump expressed his wish to coordinate with Egypt and Jordan to facilitate this relocation, aiming to provide a more stable living environment for the residents. This proposal, according to Trump, might include temporary or long-term relocation plans, as discussed in upcoming talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and highlighted during his interactions with Arab leaders.

Gazans Move Back to Northern Areas as IDF Withdraws

Displaced Palestinians make their way back to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip on January 27, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90

Following the IDF’s recent withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor, Palestinians started returning to the northern parts of the Gaza Strip, officials reported. The return began early Monday and was part of a ceasefire agreement that permitted unimpeded pedestrian access and regulated vehicle passage. Hamas lauded this development as a victory, despite ongoing tensions. Notably, the movement’s restart came after a brief suspension by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to concerns over a delayed hostage release. A resolution was reached late Sunday, with Hamas agreeing to release more hostages, including a civilian and two soldiers, later in the week.