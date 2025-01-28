Families of hostages thank Trump

On Sunday, the families of Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa, and Liri Albag thanked President Trump at a press conference at Beilinson Hospital for his crucial role in securing their daughters’ freedom. Their daughters were released on Saturday after being held in Gaza by Palestinian Hamas terrorists for 477 days. The young women were IDF surveillance soldiers abducted from the Nahal Oz outpost on Oct. 7.

“We are so grateful to have Karina here with us. She is only beginning to process what she’s been through, and it hasn’t been easy at all. But your love and support will help heal some of her wounds. You were there for her, and we don’t take that for granted,” Sasha Ariev, the sister of Karina Ariev, stated.

“Still, our hearts are not whole. We have 90 brothers and sisters who are still there, far away from home. Karina knows exactly what that feels like, and she can’t stop thinking about them. Like all of us, she hopes and prays that they will return home soon. We are waiting for Agam, Arbel, Shiri, and all the rest of the hostages. We will not rest until they are all back home with us.”

Family members of the four hostages who were released as part of a hostage deal with Hamas hold a press conference at the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva on January 26, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

She added: “A very special thanks goes to President Trump for his unwavering support. Because of your powerful actions, we have our lives back. You made this deal possible, after so many months where it felt like all hope was gone. Our hope rests with you for all of the hostages to return.”

“There won’t be healing from the trauma until everyone is home,” says Yoni Levy, father of Naama Levy.

Israel is still waiting to learn the fate of Agam Berger, the fifth surveillance soldier, who was not released on Saturday, as well as Arbel Yehoud and Shiri Bibas, the two remaining female captives who are meant to be released in these first stages of the hostage deal.

Despite Hamas’ failure to return hostages, Israel released 200 Palestinian criminals, 120 of whom were serving life sentences for murdering Jews.

Orly Gilboa, mother of Daniella Gilboa, praised Trump.

“If anyone can bring world peace, it’s definitely you,” she said about President Trump. “We are confident you will do whatever it takes to get us there.”

They also thanked Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s Middle East envoy, who played a key role in negotiating the release of the hostages.

“Dear Mr. Witkoff, you are a truly remarkable person. Your care and compassion have been felt in every step of this journey as if we were all your own children. Thank you for everything you have done and for your kind and generous heart.

“Thank you also to the world, to the Jewish spirit worldwide, and to everyone who stood by us and supported us. The strength of our people is what keeps us going.”