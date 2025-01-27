Israeli Land Reforms, Trump’s Arms Support for Israel, and Lebanon Ceasefire Extension

Ministers Support Bill Allowing Jews to Purchase Land in Judea and Samaria

Israeli ministers have approved a bill that paves the way for Jewish citizens to purchase land directly in Judea and Samaria without requiring approval from the Civil Administration. This decision has been described in Hebrew media as a potential step toward annexation of the territory.

Previously, under laws established during Jordan’s control of Judea and Samaria from 1948 to 1967, only Jordanian citizens could directly purchase land in the area. The restrictions stemmed from the “Jordanian Law on Renting and Selling Immovable Property to Foreigners,” which prohibited land sales to individuals without Jordanian citizenship. Despite Israel’s liberation of the region during the Six-Day War in 1967, the law has remained in effect.

The new legislation seeks to repeal this law, arguing that it discriminates against Israeli citizens. According to the proposal, the current situation—where Israeli citizens are restricted from buying land in Judea and Samaria—runs counter to the principles of equality. The bill asserts that all individuals should have equal rights to acquire property in the region, as they do in other parts of Israel.

Past attempts to overturn the Jordanian law have faced challenges. In 2022, Israel’s High Court of Justice rejected a petition to annul the law, ruling that any changes would require legislative action. Critics of the law, such as the Regavim organization, have argued that it perpetuates discrimination against Jews and have campaigned for its repeal.

Members of the Knesset’s Land of Israel Caucus, who support the bill, view it as correcting a historical injustice. The caucus described the existing law as a form of “Jordanian apartheid” against Jews and called for its removal to promote equality. The legislation is expected to face debate as it moves through the Knesset.

Netanyahu Thanks Trump for Restoring Arms Transfers to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for his decision to resume the delivery of key military equipment to Israel. The move lifts a partial arms embargo imposed by the Biden administration during a previous conflict with Hamas.

In a video statement, Netanyahu thanked Trump for ensuring Israel has the tools necessary to defend itself and secure peace. Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, confirmed that restrictions on the transfer of 2,000-pound bombs had been lifted, stating, “They bought them, so we released them today.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also welcomed the decision, emphasizing that a strong Israel contributes to regional stability. He characterized Trump’s actions as another demonstration of leadership.

The embargo, implemented during the Biden presidency, temporarily halted shipments of certain weapons to Israel in an effort to prevent escalation in Gaza. At the time, President Biden cited concerns about civilian casualties. However, Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, criticized the move, arguing that withholding weapons undermined Israel’s ability to counter its enemies and protect its citizens.

In past discussions with U.S. officials, Netanyahu likened Israel’s situation to that of the Allies in World War II, urging American leaders to provide the resources necessary to complete their objectives swiftly. The resumption of arms deliveries signals a shift in U.S. policy and strengthens military cooperation between the two nations.

Lebanon Ceasefire Extended Amid Ongoing Negotiations

The United States has announced an extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon until February 18. The original agreement, which began on November 27, was set to expire but will now continue as negotiations progress regarding the return of Lebanese prisoners detained after October 7, 2023.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes emphasized the importance of the extension to ensure stability in the region. U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his commitment to facilitating the safe return of Israeli citizens to northern communities while supporting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and his government.

The Northern Israeli border with Lebanon. January 26, 2025. Photo by Ayal Margolin/FLASH90

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed the truce extension following discussions with Lebanese leaders. Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group, has accused Israel of violating the terms of the agreement and has demanded that the international community hold Israel accountable. Israel, in turn, stated that its phased withdrawal from southern Lebanon is contingent on the Lebanese Army fully enforcing the ceasefire and Hezbollah retreating beyond the Litani River.

The ceasefire, which followed Hezbollah’s rocket attacks on Israel in solidarity with Hamas, has faced challenges, with multiple reports of violations. Israeli military officials have noted instances of collaboration between the Lebanese Armed Forces and Hezbollah in areas with Shi’ite commanders. Despite these obstacles, the agreement remains critical to de-escalating tensions in the region and facilitating further negotiations.