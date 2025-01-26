More Arab Killers of Americans Set Free

The Palestinian Arab terrorists who are being set free as part of the Gaza deal include the killers of 23 Americans (not 16, as was initially reported).

Americans For A Safe Israel (AFSI) is urging President Donald Trump to demand that the Palestinian Authority surrender the terrorists for prosecution in the United States. The complete and updated list, as of January 24:

— Mohammad Abu Warda, who was responsible for the February 25, 1996 bus bombing in Jerusalem, in which 26 passengers were murdered, including American citizens Sara Duker, Matthew Eisenfeld, and Ira Weinstein.

— Ammar Al-Ziben, who masterminded the suicide bombing in Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda outdoor market on July 30 1997, murdering sixteen people, including U.S. citizen Leah Stern.

— Mansour Shreim and Hatem Al-Jayousi, the masterminds of the attack on a Bat Mitzvah celebration in Hadera in 2002, murdering six people, including American citizen Aaron Ellis.

— Samir Yasser Ghaith, who murdered U.S. citizen Moran Amit in Jerusalem on February 25, 2002.

— Fahmi Mashahreh, who was involved in the bombing of a Jerusalem bus on June 18, 2002, in which 19 people were murdered, including U.S. citizen Moshe Gottlieb.

— Wael Qassem, Wassam Abbasi and Mohammed Odeh, who were responsible for the July 31, 2002 bombing at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in which nine people were killed, including U.S. citizens Marla Bennett, Benjamin Blutstein, Dina Carter, Janis Ruth Coulter, and David Gritz.

— Nassim Zaatari, who was involved in the August 19, 2003 bus bombing in Jerusalem in which 23 people were murdered, including American citizens Mordechai Reinitz, Yitzhak Reinitz, Goldie Taubenfeld, and 3 month-old Shmuel Taubenfeld.

— Ahmed Obeid and Mar’i Abu Sa’ida, who were involved in the September 9, 2003 bombing of Cafe Hillel in Jerusalem, killing seven people, including U.S. citizens David Applebaum and his daughter Nava Applebaum.

— Ali Sa’ada and Wael Al-Arjam who murdered American citizens Asher Palmer and his infant son, Yonatan, by stoning their car, causing it to crash, on September 23, 2011.

— Abu Gaanam, who murdered three Jerusalem bus passengers, including elderly American Jewish peace activist Richard Lakin, on October 13, 2015.

— Ayham Sabah, who murdered U.S. citizen Tuvia Yanai Weissman at a supermarket in Sha’ar Binyamin on February 18, 2016.

—Khalil Jabarin, who murdered American citizen Ari Fuld, an educator, at the Gush Etzion Junction on September 16, 2018.

(Thanks to Palestinian Media Watch for the latest information –

PMW – https://palwatch.org/page/36842 ). In a letter to President Trump, AFSI national chairman Moshe Phillips wrote: “U.S. law permits the prosecution, in America, of terrorists who kill Americans abroad. There is no legal obstacle of ‘double jeopardy,’ since they have never been prosecuted in the United States. President Trump should demand that the Palestinian Authority immediately surrender these killers of Americans so they will face justice here.”

Phillips added: “Allowing killers of Americans to walk free undermines America’s war against terror. It also sends a dangerous message to terrorists everywhere that they can freely murder Americans, knowing they will be released if their comrades take hostages in the future. Failure to bring these killers to justice thus incentivizes terrorism against Americans.”

