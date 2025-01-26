Bought and Paid For: How Qatar Turned Trump’s Envoy into Hamas’s Advocate

The truth is painfully clear: Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s envoy on the hostage issue, has been bought and paid for by Qatar, compromising American foreign policy and endangering Israeli security at a critical moment in the war against Hamas.

The damning evidence begins with a real estate deal gone wrong. In 2013, Witkoff, a New York real estate investor, purchased the prestigious Park Lane Hotel with Malaysian businessman Jho Low for $654 million. When their luxury apartment conversion plans collapsed and Low was exposed for embezzling billions from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, Witkoff found himself trapped in a financial quagmire. Unable to unload the property at his billion-dollar asking price, he was forced to take out a massive $615 million loan in 2019 just to stay afloat.

Enter Qatar’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, riding to the rescue in August 2023 with a $623 million bailout. The timing couldn’t be more suspect – just as Trump’s campaign was gaining momentum, Qatar shrewdly purchased not just a hotel, but influence within Trump’s inner circle. Their investment has paid off handsomely, as Witkoff’s appointment as special envoy has advanced Qatar’s agenda of preserving Hamas’s iron grip on Gaza.

Witkoff’s recent statements about Hamas are nothing short of shocking. In a jaw-dropping Fox News interview, he actually praised Qatar’s role in negotiations and welcomed Hamas’s supposed willingness to “dialogue” with America. This isn’t just naive – it’s dangerous. Hamas isn’t some misunderstood political movement; it’s a terrorist organization explicitly committed to Israel’s destruction and the genocide of Jews worldwide.

Witkoff’s position stands in stark opposition to other senior Trump administration officials. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, incoming Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and incoming Secretary of State Marco Rubio all adamantly insist that Hamas must be eliminated. Even Trump himself has stated this. Yet here’s Witkoff, suggesting Hamas might hop aboard some imaginary peace train.

Let’s be crystal clear about Qatar’s role in this mess. They are Hamas’s sugar daddy, bankrolling their terrorism while cynically posing as peace brokers. Qatar funds anti-Israel demonstrations on American campuses, harbors Muslim Brotherhood leaders, and birthed the very ideological cesspool that spawned Hamas, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda. Now they’re exploiting the ceasefire to pump millions of gallons of fuel directly into Hamas’s hands – fuel that will power their terrorist infrastructure, not help civilians.

The ceasefire deal Witkoff helped ram through appears precision-engineered to keep Hamas in power. Qatar is now flooding Gaza with “humanitarian aid” that flows straight into Hamas’s coffers, strengthening their military capability and political control. This isn’t humanitarian assistance – it’s a terrorist resupply operation wrapped in humanitarian packaging.

This represents a catastrophic compromise of American foreign policy. Qatar has effectively purchased a pipeline into the Trump administration through Witkoff’s financial distress, leading to policies that serve their interests rather than American and Israeli security needs. Israeli officials weren’t wrong when they observed that Witkoff seemed to be working for the Qataris – he was advancing their agenda at every turn.

The implications are chilling: A major American diplomatic figure has been compromised by a state sponsor of terrorism, steering Middle East policy toward legitimizing and preserving Hamas’s control over Gaza. This isn’t just a conflict of interest – it’s a national security threat.

The Trump administration must act immediately to address this compromised relationship. We cannot allow foreign influence, particularly from terror-supporting states, to shape American foreign policy through financial entanglements. The stakes are simply too high. Every day Hamas remains in power is another day they can rebuild their war machine, thanks to their Qatari patrons and their compromised American enablers.