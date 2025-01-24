Rabbi Moskoff’s Open Letter to the Pope for the New Year

My greetings to you as given here for this unique New Year of 2025.

I have taken the liberty to write to you, the Pontiff, out of genuine concern about the political direction being taken vis-à-vis Israel. I want to begin this letter by quoting a seminal speech made during the first Papal visit to the Great Synagogue of Rome, as you’ll remember, some 40 years ago. This was the first time in history any leader of the Catholic Church had visited a Jewish synagogue.

On that special occasion, John Paul II said, “The Jewish religion is not ‘extrinsic’ to us but in a certain way is ‘intrinsic’ to our own religion. With Judaism, therefore, we have a relationship that we do not have with any other religion. You are our dearly beloved brothers, and in a certain way, it could be said that you are our elder brothers…” And not surprisingly, his sentiment about the Jews being elder brothers was echoed by you as well some time ago. For we, your elder brothers, come in peace without wanting to harm anyone.

In that historic speech, Pope John Paul II publicly advocated for the dignity of Judaism and the Jewish people. Indeed, he made a positive expression of goodwill that lasted for many decades. However, I wanted to highlight the recent Bethlehem Nativity Scene.

I am also a man of faith, of Jewish faith, and as such, could not comprehend the Scene as I saw it in the media. The Holy See was sitting and praying in front of a baby Jesus, who was portrayed as being born as a Middle Eastern Arab (his cradle being wrapped in a very Palestinian keffiyeh). I can only submit that the idea suggested that Bethlehem was perhaps originally located somewhere in Jordan. Or maybe in biblical Saudi Arabia or Egypt? The double message was, and still is, confusing to me because, unfortunately, upon formal request, it was never clarified by the Office of the Papacy.

Pope Francis holds an audience with donors of the St. Peter’s Square Christmas tree and Nativity scene, at the Vatican (credit: REMO CASSILI/REUTERS)

In my view, the irony is that the land that Jesus was born on was and still is called Judea in this new year of 2025. There is no refuting that the Islamic religion was not present in Bethlehem, a city located just south of Jerusalem, during those biblical times. Is it not written in your own Bible that Jesus warned, “Do not be deceived.”? From what I understand, the Gospels of Luke and Matthew trace the Jewish lineage of Jesus, citing the family’s roots back to the House of David.

As for me, I hail from Toronto, Canada, and do business in Israel (and Rome), where I spend most of my time. As Director of the Museum Heritage Project – Diplomatic Initiatives, I have been given the unique opportunity to meet many officials in the Vatican over the past four years or so. The politicization of the Nativity scene has damaged the precious interreligious dialogue that we have built up for well over 40 years.

On that note, I would like to briefly review some of the Pontiff’s statements made recently to the Western media concerning Israel’s war in Gaza. “So much cruelty… cruelty and not war.” If the Pontiff could clarify – which side was it referring to, Gaza or Israel? Which side has more cruelty? Am I to believe that your Jewish brothers have more cruelty than Hamas? As hypersonic ballistic missiles were being fired from Yemen towards Israel last week (landing in a Jaffa/Tel Aviv kindergarten), both Christian Arabs and Israelis were injured.

Once the Israeli ambassador to the Holy See – whom I meet with every time I go to Rome – left his post, I knew something was afoot. And by the same token, the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry had just taken the step of closing their embassy doors in Ireland, with more to come, I’m sure. Former US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, writes the following in his book: “Now, in a world where Israel is vilified for its refusal to commit national suicide, it is the Bible that provides the road map for Israel to continue to prevail and to thrive” (One Jewish State, pg. 219).

One of the more gracious of my colleagues is the Archbishop, the Papal Nuncio to Jerusalem. In his words, I serve as an “Ambassador to Humanity.” When we discuss displaying the ancient Byzantine gifts and priceless cultic antiquities that the Vatican Museum now has in its Papal Heritage Collections, there is much to talk about both here in Israel and in Rome (my work in uncovering and filming these sacred Christian and Jewish relics is fully documented in the book, The Vatican and ME).

This area of ‘soft diplomacy’ has been very effective for me, and I am therefore concerned that grand A/V projects like mine will be derailed as a result of this new, negative trajectory of the Vatican Church concerning the Jewish State, including the acceptance of meetings with the representatives of Iran at the Vatican itself.

“So, any alleged theological justification for discriminatory measures or, worse still, for acts of persecution [against the Jews] is unfounded. The Lord will judge each one ‘according to his own works,’ Jews and Christians alike.” Those exact words are an integral part of that same speech the Pope gave 40 years ago. Again, and at risk of being repetitious, your Elder Brother comes in peace with no desire to harm anyone.

To conclude with a blessing: May we all have a truly happy, healthy, and peaceful new year in the eternal Land of Israel, the Land of the Jewish People. Amen.

The writer is the Director of the Museum Heritage Project – Diplomatic Initiatives, based in Rome and Israel. He is the author of The Vatican and ME – Unlocking the Divine Treasures Inside, and an investigative archaeologist/journalist. Contact: Office@Harryhmoskoff.net