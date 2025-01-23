Israeli Law on October 7 Denial, Gaza Aid Misuse, and U.S. Houthi Terror Designation

New Israeli Law Criminalizes Denial of October 7 Attacks

The Israeli Knesset has enacted legislation that makes denying the Hamas-orchestrated attacks of October 7, 2023, a criminal offense punishable by up to five years in prison. The bill, proposed by Oded Forer of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, received unanimous support during its third and final reading on Tuesday, with 16 members voting in favor.

Destroyed houses from the October 7 massacre, a year ago, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, southern Israel, November 8, 2024. Photo by Israel Hadari/Flash90

The law specifies that denying the massacre with the intent to justify or support Hamas or its affiliates constitutes a criminal act. However, the legislation includes provisions to exempt statements made unintentionally, in good faith, or for legitimate purposes. Any prosecution under the law will require approval from the Israeli attorney general.

לא ניתן להכחיש את זוועות 7 באוקטובר!



היום הכנסת אישרה את החוק שיזמתי: עונש של עד 5 שנות מאסר למי שיכחיש, ישבח או יביע אהדה למעשי הטבח הרצחניים של חמאס.



האמת חשובה יותר מתמיד – לא ניתן לשקרים ולשנאה לנצח. pic.twitter.com/V0WCNx346p — Oded Forer עודד פורר (@oded_forer) January 21, 2025

This legislation draws parallels to Israel’s 1986 law that criminalizes Holocaust denial. Forer emphasized the importance of preserving the truth, stating, “The atrocities of October 7 must not be ignored or denied. We will not allow lies and hatred to spread.”

Claims Emerge That Hamas is Misappropriating Gaza Aid

Despite the entry of over 2,400 aid trucks into Gaza since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began, residents of the region report that the aid is not reaching those in need. According to accounts shared by Hebrew media on Thursday, Hamas is accused of diverting aid supplies and selling them at exorbitant prices.

One Gaza resident expressed frustration, saying, “We don’t see any relief or affordable goods. Why is this happening?” Another added, “Hamas takes the aid, sells it to merchants, and inflates prices, burdening the entire population.”

Armed and masked Palestinians seen secure trucks loaded with Humanitarian Aid in Jabalia, in the central Gaza Strip, January 20, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90

Reports from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicate that 897 trucks carrying aid crossed into Gaza on Tuesday, following 630 on Sunday and 915 on Monday. The terms of the ceasefire agreement require a daily minimum of 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza, with 50 trucks designated for fuel deliveries, half of which are allocated to northern Gaza.

Trump Orders Reevaluation of Houthi Terror Designation

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday directing the U.S. secretary of state to reconsider classifying the Houthis, an Iranian-backed group based in Yemen, as a terrorist organization within 30 days. Trump initially designated the group as a foreign terrorist organization in January 2021, during his first term, but the Biden administration later reversed the designation.

A White House statement criticized the reversal, claiming it emboldened the Houthis, leading to attacks on U.S. naval vessels, civilian infrastructure in allied nations, and commercial shipping routes. Since 2023, the Houthis have allegedly targeted U.S. Navy ships dozens of times and attacked over 100 commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

This is the reality Israel faces: A Houthi missile, fired from over 2,000 kilometers away, crashes into a private home in the Jerusalem area. Watch as the remains of this missile are removed. THIS is why we fight back, we have to. pic.twitter.com/lO5hJorNKP — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) January 14, 2025

The executive order also outlines a process for designating terrorist organizations under U.S. law, requiring congressional review before finalization. Additionally, the order mandates a review of U.S. Agency for International Development partnerships in Yemen to ensure that entities supporting or tolerating the Houthis’ actions are excluded from aid programs.

Republican lawmakers and organizations praised the decision. Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) remarked, “This designation sends a strong message that the Houthis pose a threat to our allies, regional stability, and global commerce.” The Republican Jewish Coalition also commended the move, stating, “Promises made, promises kept.”