Welcome to Lib Land USA, where Elon Musk is a Nazi and Hamas is a victim

The presidential election was intensely polarized, culminating in widespread accusations that Donald Trump was a Nazi. Thank God, the election results proved the wisdom of democracy, trusting in the common man’s wisdom. An overwhelming majority of Americans rejected insane, woke agendas. But insanity is not cured overnight and is impervious to reality. Insane people will twist reality to reinforce their twisted inner vision and see proof of their beliefs where other people do not.

So when Elon Musk made a gesture at the inauguration resembling a Nasi salute, the left wing went crazy, claiming this was proof that Musk and all of Trump’s inner circle were Nazis. This claim was made on CNN by Rachel Maddow, Jon Stewart on The Daily Show, and even thrown at Trump’s UN ambassador Nominee, Elise Stefanik by Sen. Chris Murphy at her confirmation hearing. It should be noted that Murphy has voted against providing weapons to Israel in its war against Hamas.

It seems ridiculous to refute these claims, but in today’s media environment, ridiculous rules and sanity need to be defended. If Trump is a Nazi, I do not want to be the person that has to break the news to his Jewish daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

Elon Musk put his hand over his heart. That's not a Nazi salute. But here's Hitler doing the actual Nazi salute. They are not the same. Anyone that's comparing Elon to Hitler is a fool. pic.twitter.com/9rrjdNZ97Z — Mike Tacular (@MikeTacular33) January 21, 2025

I wonder why Elise Stefanik criticized Ivy League University professors for failing to condemn antisemitism and calls for genocide of Jews.

If Elon Musk is a Nazi, he must have struggled mightily to suppress his glee when touring the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp in Oswiecim, Poland with Ben Shapiro last year. And wearing a necklace calling for the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas was a brilliant piece of camouflage.

We have enough actual antisemites to be worried about.



Elon Musk visited Auschwitz, met with families of hostages, wore a bring them home dog tag, and recently removed verification from antisemites on X. The man is far from a Nazi. pic.twitter.com/juCsON8YIt — Rabbi David Schlusselberg (@RavSchluss) January 21, 2025

Even the Anti-Defamation League discounted the claim that Musk’s animated gesture made in a moment of overwhelming enthusiasm was an ideologically motivated act of support for the genocide of Jews.

As a Jew who has always been a proud member of God’s Chosen People, I have had ample experience in identifying Nazis, despite never having seen one in uniform. I do not need lessons in identifying Nazis. But apparently, the left wing does.

To begin, Nazi is a shortened version of the word Nationalsozialismus, which was Hitler’s party. It means ‘national socialism’. Historians argue whether Nazism was left or right-wing, which I suppose is valid. Of course, this ignores that socialism is a defining characteristic of the left wing.

Another defining characteristic of Nazism and of socialism is a hatred of Jews. While Jews played a significant role in the ideological basis of socialism, we have invariably suffered whenever and wherever socialism rose.

More specifically, any time secular idealists set out to fix the human race, eliminating the Jews becomes a part of the agenda. The Nazis wanted to create the perfect Aryan race so they had to eliminate the Jews because…we were too successful and smart. And when socialists in the Soviet Union set out to establish a society based on social justice, they had to eliminate the Jews.

While there is much to say about that, it suffices to say that socialism is built on the premise that all men are evil and require a man-based system of morality imposed by a governmental power structure. It also claims that all wealth belongs to all men. Jews walking the planet are undeniable living proof that morality is God-based, as given at Mount Sinai. Also, the Prophet Haggai states explicitly that gold and silver belong to God.

And today, when the UN acts on its mandate to bring world peace between nations, they have to stand firmly behind Hamas, erase the history of Jews in Israel, and use the International Criminal Court to bring the Jews to justice for…responding to Oc. 7.

One of the more disturbing aspects of anti-Israel rhetoric is the left-wing equating Israel’s actions with those of the Nazis. It is particularly disturbing to those who learn history and do not simply make it up to justify a twisted agenda. After World War One, this region was under a British mandate called “Palestine”. No, it was not a state. The Arabs in Palestine rejected the title ‘Palestinian’ because it implied British rule. The Jews were proudly Palestinian as it presented a glimmer of future national aspirations. Golda Meir famously stated that when she was young, she was a Palestinian. But the political movement today has adopted the term to fabricate a historical connection with this land that few ‘Palestinians’ actually have.

And those who learn history know that the Palestinian political movement began with an alliance between Haj al-Amin Husseini, the Mufti of Jerusalem, and Adolf Hitler. Husseini, a vicious anti-Semite who the British exiled for inciting pogroms targeting the Jews in Palestine, conspired with Hitler to bring the Holocaust to Palestine. Mobile poison gas trucks waited in Greece for the Reich to capture Palestine. Thank God, Rommel was defeated at El-Alamein, and the Jews of Palestine were spared.

Haj Amin al-Husseini meeting with Adolf Hitler (28 November 1941). By Bundesarchiv, Bild (Source: Wikipedia)

But Arabs, what we call Palestinians today, donned Nazi uniforms and fought for Hitler’s army.

So how is it that Israel, created as a refuge for Jews from future Nazis, is now being labeled a Nazi entity, and Palestinians, who were actual Nazis, are labeled the victims? How can it be that Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran, all of whom have openly and explicitly declared and acted on their intention to genocide Jews, are supported by the left-wing? While at the same time, Israel’s attempts to combat this are labeled as Nazism?

Why has the International Criminal Court blamed Israel for genocide when the term, invented to describe the murder of Jews, simply does not fit the situation in Gaza? Israel has gone to great lengths to prevent civilian deaths, and about half of the casualties are Hamas terrorists actively engaged in combat. This is remarkable, especially when considering the conditions and Hamas’ agenda, which views the deaths of Gazans as a victory.

Even by Hamas claims, about 10% of the people in Gaza have been killed. This does not take into account how many were Hamas terrorists or how many were murdered by Hamas in its efforts to control the populace. Early in the war, the Hamas Health Ministry claimed an IDF airstrike destroyed the Al-Ahli Hospital, a claim that was picked up without question by all of the media. The following day, the hospital was seen to be still standing, and IDF videos showed the site being hit by a rocket fired from inside Gaza. The claim that the rocket was fired by the IDF is still maintained by some anti-Israel media. The 500 dead are presumably still attributed to the IDF and not to Hamas.

Check your own footage before you accuse Israel.



18:59 – A rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded.

18:59 – A hospital was hit in Gaza.



You had one job. https://t.co/iCgYOkaE84 pic.twitter.com/Ag2mKCBb6M — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

So why is the counter-factual genocide claim still being trumpeted by the media and politicians?

One of the more perplexing claims against Israel is that of apartheid. Anyone who has spent at least ten minutes in Israel knows that there is no apartheid here. Arab citizens have full rights and participate in every aspect of Israeli society. The only regions that have apartheid are those controlled by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas. Jews may not live or enter these areas, and if they do, they risk being lynched and killed, an act celebrated by the Hollywood elite when they wore red hand pins at the Oscars. Israeli Arabs vote in Israeli elections, but Palestinian Arabs are denied that right under the Palestinian Authority. Mahmoud Abbas is in the tenth year of his four-year term in office.

The answer to all these questions (and more) is quite simple and can be summed up in one word: Guilt.

Antisemitism, or more accurately, hatred of Jews, has been around since Esau sought to murder his brother, Jacob, the original Israel. It became a national imperative during our first exile in Egypt. 4,000 years of hatred for the Chosen People culminated in the Holocaust. But hatred of the Jews is, at its essence, a hatred of God, a form of self-loathing caused by people attempting to throw off the yoke of morality that is a result of having a God-given soul.

Jews are not “better” than other people. Indeed, Jews seem particularly susceptible to some false ideologies, such as liberalism and socialism. But Mount Sinai changed us and gave us the unique ability to remain whole as a nation in exile until we were returned to by God. This is not a special ability the Jews inherently have. It was a gift, a result of the covenant.

So we stand as an undeniable manifestation of God’s covenant and His revealed eternal word: the Torah. We are proof that Man is not free to do as he will.

There is rarely a war so justified as the one Israel is fighting right now. Words simply cannot describe the horrors Hamas, aided by civilians of Gaza, carried out on Oct. 7. Israel’s enemies cry “Kill all Jews’ while firing rockets into our cities.

So why do our enemies label us Nazis? It is certainly not because of our actions. The Jews of Europe did not carry out an Oct. 7 against the Germans, justifying the Holocaust. While the war in Gaza is tragic, the IDF is not targeting civilians and there are no concentration camps or gas chambers. Indeed, if Israel is bent on genocide, Israel’s air force could have done a much better job of it without losing a single IDF soldier.

The supporters of the Palestinians are thrilled to have a chance to throw off the guilt of two millennia of Jew hatred by blaming Israel for the Holocaust. It is their gotcha moment, their opportunity to say, “You are much worse than anything we ever did.”

So the greatest friends of Israel are Nazis while those who shelter and support Hamas and Iran while they are actively engaged in murdering Jews are sainted victims of a genocide.

And it is a lie.

Adam’s Substack is free today. But if you enjoyed this post, you can tell Adam’s Substack that their writing is valuable by pledging a future subscription. You won’t be charged unless they enable payments. Facebook and Instagram are censoring me, so please help me by sharing.

Please share and repost with a mention of my name as the author. I am trying to replace Facebook with another medium, possibly Substack, so I encourage comments and will try to respond. In my humble opinion, I am a good writer but am horrible at bringing my fiction to the attention of publishers. If you can think of a periodical or platform that might be interested in this, please bring this to their attention.

You can help support our efforts by donating to PayPal: adamberkowitz@yahoo.com

Check out Adam Eliyahu’s books on Amazon:

The Hope Merchant

Master of Return and the Eleventh Light

Dolphins on the Moon