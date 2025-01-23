Sweet Success: How Faith Shapes This Candy Distribution Giant

In the heart of Texas, where business meets faith, Josh Rothstein is writing his own chapter in a multi-generational story of entrepreneurial success. As Vice President of Sales and Procurement at Redstone Foods, Rothstein leads a thriving candy and specialty beverage distribution business that serves retailers across the United States and overseas.

In a recent interview with Rabbi Rami Goldberg on Biblical Money, Rothstein shared insights into how he integrates his Jewish faith with modern business practices, while maintaining a commitment to family values and community service.

“I’m obviously Jewish – it’s an important part of who I am,” Rothstein explained. “I feel it’s both an additional responsibility and an opportunity. There could be people that have never really worked with a Jew before, and sometimes they have questions. It’s a neat opportunity to interact with them.”

The Dallas-based company, which employs approximately 120 people, has grown from humble beginnings. “My father’s father was in the deli business,” Rothstein recalled. “When they moved to Dallas in 1966, they had always sold a little bit of candy and grew that business. From 20-30 items literally in his garage, we now have a warehouse, employees, a website – the whole operation.”

Today, Redstone Foods stands as a testament to family business success, with Rothstein working alongside his brothers, parents, sister-in-law, and his wife. “We all sort of have our own areas, but we overlap plenty,” he noted. “We try to run things by consensus. We don’t really take votes where someone’s a winner and loser – you’ve got to figure out a way to make it all work.”

What sets Rothstein apart is his unwavering commitment to integrating his faith into business practices. This sometimes requires creative solutions, such as during trade shows in cities without kosher food options. “I had to think about what was important to me and what was important to my relationship with customers,” he shared. “The decision was to go to dinner with everybody, participate in the discussion, and perhaps drink water or whiskey. I ate when I got back to my room.”

His commitment to Jewish law extends beyond personal observance to business operations. Rothstein worked with religious scholars to structure business agreements that satisfy both secular and Jewish law requirements, particularly regarding interest-bearing loans between family members. “It keeps me out of trouble with the tax man and also the important man upstairs,” he remarked with a smile.

Beyond business success, Rothstein and his wife are deeply committed to philanthropy and community service. “When you have money, it’s from God – this is what God gives you to accomplish your goal in the world,” he explained. “The first 10 or 20% is not ours – we’re the stewards, and it’s our job to make sure it goes to the right place.”

Their commitment to community service has been particularly evident in their support of Israel365, especially following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. The Rothsteins have been active supporters of Israel365 Dallas, helping organize a major Jewish-Christian rally for Israel and hosting interfaith classes in their home. They also serve as delegates for Israel365 Action in the upcoming World Zionist Congress.

When asked about his guiding principles in decision-making, Rothstein reflected on his role in a century-long chain of Jewish tradition. “I’m the recipient of maybe a hundred generations from Moses to myself,” he said. “I always think: if my grandfather who started the business were alive, would he be proud of what I’m doing? And would my grandkids be proud? If so, then I’m probably doing the right thing.”

For Rothstein, success isn’t measured solely by the bottom line or even by Redstone’s impressive growth from a garage operation to a national distribution powerhouse. It’s measured by the lives touched – from the 120 employees whose families depend on the business, to the countless customers who find moments of joy in their products, to the communities strengthened through their philanthropic work. “At the end of our days,” Rothstein reflects, “God is going to ask us, were we honest with weights and measures… were we fair?” In answering these ancient questions through modern business practices, Rothstein isn’t just running a company – he’s carrying forward a tradition that bridges generations while building a blueprint for faith-driven leadership in today’s complex business landscape.