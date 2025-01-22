IDF Chief to resign in March, Israeli Neighborhood Named After Trump, IDF Veteran Injured in Tel Aviv Stabbing

IDF Chief of Staff Announces Resignation Amidst Military Criticism

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi attends a state ceremony marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7 of last year which sparked the ongoing war in Gaza, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 27, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg FLASH90

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, has declared his resignation effective March 2025, as confirmed to Defense Minister Israel Katz. Citing accountability for the IDF’s shortcomings during the Hamas-initiated attack on October 7, 2023, Halevi’s decision follows intense scrutiny over the IDF’s operational failures, which resulted in significant Israeli casualties and hostage situations. His tenure, marked by both challenges and significant military achievements, will end shortly after the first phase of a critical hostage release deal concludes. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly commended Halevi for his dedication and leadership during his service.

Ma’ale Adumim Names New Neighborhood After U.S. President Donald Trump

🇮🇱💙🇺🇸 My dear friend, Mayor of Ma'ale Adumim, Mr. Guy Yifrach:



"Yesterday I decided to change the name of "Mevasseret Adumim" from "E1" to "T1", as a sign of respect and appreciation for the President of USA and friend of Israel Donald J. Trump.



The name "Trump One" will stand… pic.twitter.com/U5tdbUabHF — Rubi Yona 💙🇮🇱 רובי יונה (@RubiYona) January 22, 2025

The Israeli municipality of Ma’ale Adumim, located in the Judean region, has officially named a new neighborhood Trump One (T-1) in tribute to U.S. President Donald Trump, acknowledging his second term. Announced by Mayor Guy Yifrach on January 22, 2025, the designation highlights Trump’s impact on the expansion and strengthening of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Covering 12,000 dunams, T-1 aims to enhance the strategic link between Ma’ale Adumim and Jerusalem. Despite international debates regarding the legality of such expansions, local authorities emphasize the project’s importance for regional development and security.

Tel Aviv Incident: IDF Veteran, Previously Injured in Gaza, Wounded Again in Attack

The scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, January 21, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

On January 22, 2025, a veteran Israel Defense Forces officer, who had previously lost his arm during military operations in Gaza, was injured in a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv. Known only as Captain A., he was one of four victims injured during the assault. The attacker, identified as a 29-year-old Moroccan who holds permanent residency in the U.S., targeted Captain A.’s friend before Captain A. intervened and subdued the assailant, injuring his other hand in the process. The assailant was subsequently neutralized by security personnel. Captain A., currently recovering at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, expressed his eagerness to resume his duties soon. The other victims are receiving medical attention, with one in a moderate-to-serious condition.