Shomron Day Trip: Discovering the Heart of Israel

On January 20, 2025, Israel365 Action hosted an unforgettable day trip through the stunning landscapes and rich heritage of the Shomron (Samaria) region. This journey was a powerful blend of breathtaking views, profound historical insights, and an exploration of the region’s strategic importance.

Highlights of the Tour

Participants traveled in a secure, bulletproof bus, beginning their day at Peduel, famously known as “Israel’s Balcony.” From this vantage point, participants witnessed the incredible sight of 75% of Israel’s population centers, underscoring the region’s strategic significance for Israel’s security and sovereignty.

Next, the group visited the Elon Moreh Lookout, where they marveled at panoramic views of Shechem, Mount Eival, Mount Gerizim, and Joshua’s Altar. This site, steeped in biblical history, offered an unparalleled connection to the stories of our ancestors. The delicious lunch followed by a wine tasting made participants feel they were being treated to something magical.

At Gilad Farm, participants met modern pioneers who are shaping Israel’s future. These resilient individuals embody the Zionist spirit, transforming the barren hilltops of Samaria into flourishing communities.

Finally, the tour concluded at 3 Seas Mountain, a site offering a remarkable view of the Dead Sea, the Sea of Galilee, and the Mediterranean—all from a single spot. This rare perspective highlighted the beauty and centrality of the land of Israel.

Bridging Past and Present

The Shomron region is not only a historical and religious treasure but also a critical component of Israel’s present and future. From its highlands, which provide a natural defense for Israel’s heartland, to the thriving Jewish communities that dot its hills, the Shomron is a testament to resilience and vision.

As one participant shared, “Standing on the heights of Peduel and Elon Moreh, I felt a renewed sense of purpose in ensuring the Jewish people’s eternal connection to this land.”

A Unique Experience

The day trip was thoughtfully curated to provide participants with a comfortable and enriching experience. The success of this tour was a reminder of the importance of visiting and supporting the communities in Judea and Samaria. These trips allow participants to witness firsthand the vital role these areas play in Israel’s security, heritage, and future.

Join the Next Adventure

Israel365 invites you to experience the heartland of Israel through one of its tours. Don’t miss your chance to walk in the footsteps of history, connect with modern pioneers, and stand in awe of the land’s unmatched beauty and significance.