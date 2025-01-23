Why We Need to ‘Live Like David’ Now: A Conversation with Rabbi Elie Mischel

Living in the hills of Judea, Rabbi Elie Mischel and his co-author Shira Schechter have created a groundbreaking three-volume series that brings King David’s timeless wisdom into our daily lives. I sat down with Rabbi Mischel to discuss their new work, “Live Like David: Daily Devotional Journal.”

Zahava Schwartz: Rabbi Mischel, what inspired you and Shira to create this three-volume devotional series?

Rabbi Elie Mischel: The inspiration came from seeing how deeply people connected with our previous work, “Pray Like David.” We noticed that while people loved praying the Psalms in their original Hebrew, they were seeking ways to integrate David’s wisdom more fully into their daily lives. Living here in Judea, walking the same hills where David once walked, we felt a unique responsibility to bridge that ancient wisdom with contemporary life.

ZS: Of all the biblical figures you could have focused on, why David specifically? What makes his story particularly relevant today?

EM: For the past few years, I’ve been teaching an in-depth weekly class in my community about the Book of Samuel. We study it slowly, and meticulously, and through this process, I feel like I’ve gotten to know David in a way I never did before – his strengths, his weaknesses, his fears, his faith, all of it. I’ve been living it, experiencing his ups and downs. This series is, in part, a way of honoring him while inspiring both myself and our readers.

But there’s something even deeper here. We don’t read the Bible as merely a historical work – it’s a blueprint for what we’re experiencing today. I believe we are currently reliving the era of David on the way to redemption. The final redemption will be the era of Solomon, an era of peace when the third temple is rebuilt. But the era of David, which we are in now, is an era of war, of struggle, of battle, of the people of Israel becoming who they are meant to be.

So when we study David, we’re not just learning about another great biblical character. We’re learning about ourselves, because we are, in many ways, reliving David’s life. His wisdom, his insights, his heart and soul – they speak directly to our moment in history. He’s not just a historical figure; he’s the blueprint for what we’re going through today.

ZS: Why focus specifically on daily practice rather than just creating another commentary on Psalms?

EM: King David’s greatness wasn’t just in isolated moments of spiritual height – it was in his daily, consistent connection with God. We wanted to create something that would help people develop that same kind of sustained relationship. Each day’s entry is designed to be both profound and practical, helping readers build a genuine, ongoing dialogue with the Divine.

ZS: Can you walk us through how you selected which verses to include for each day?

EM: That was actually one of our most challenging and rewarding tasks. We didn’t just choose the most famous verses or the ones that felt immediately accessible. Instead, we looked for verses that contained layers of meaning – ones that could speak to different aspects of life and different emotional states. We also wanted to ensure that over the course of the year, readers would experience the full range of David’s spiritual journey.

ZS: The journal includes both Hebrew transliteration and English translation. Why was this important to you?

EM: There’s an irreplaceable power in engaging with the Psalms in their original language, even if you’re not fluent in Hebrew. The transliteration allows readers to experience the musical quality of David’s words – their rhythm and resonance. At the same time, we wanted the wisdom to be fully accessible, hence the English translation. It’s about creating multiple paths of connection.

ZS: The prompts for journaling seem carefully crafted. What was your approach in creating these?

EM: We wanted the prompts to serve as bridges between David’s experience and the reader’s life. Sometimes they ask readers to reflect on a challenge they’re facing, other times to celebrate a blessing or acknowledge a struggle. The key was creating prompts that would help people see their own story within David’s larger narrative of faith and perseverance.

ZS: Have you found that living in Judea has influenced how you understand and interpret the Psalms?

EM: Definitely. I live in Efrat, which borders on Bethlehem, where David grew up. As I walk up and down the hills of my neighborhood, I often think to myself, ‘Did David pause here with his sheep and feel the wind on his face the way I do?’ Ephrat is such a beautiful hilly area with amazing wind. Even during the summer when it’s so hot in Israel, you get beautiful winds in the late afternoon as it starts to cool down. I’ve thought to myself, you know, David was probably a pretty sweaty guy – he was a redhead after all – and he must have enjoyed this very same breeze on his face!

We also live just 15 minutes away from the caves where David hid from Saul, and I go there often. Looking at all those different caves, I wonder which one David was hiding in when he composed his Psalms. It makes it so real when you’re walking here in these hills and valleys. You realize that David is not just some biblical, almost fictional character, but rather someone who was just as real as you and I, and whose life can really inspire our own.

ZS: What do you hope readers will take away from this three-volume journey?

EM: More than anything, we hope readers will discover that David’s path – one of constant turning toward God, of finding the sacred in both joy and struggle – is available to each of us. We want people to finish these journals not just knowing more about David, but having developed their own sustainable, meaningful spiritual practice. The goal isn’t to simply admire David’s relationship with God, but to cultivate our own.

ZS: The series seems to be touching people in very personal ways. Can you share some reader responses that have particularly moved you?

EM: What’s been amazing is seeing how the devotionals meet people exactly where they are in their life journeys. Recently, we heard from a reader who was grieving the loss of her 61-year-old sister. She shared that the verses and reflections in Live Like David gave her exactly what she needed when she was asked to speak at her sister’s memorial service. She even noted that the selected passages were perfect for sharing with those attending who weren’t familiar with scripture. It’s deeply moving to see David’s words bringing comfort and wisdom in such profound moments of loss.

We’ve also had readers tell us they were initially hesitant about the journaling aspect – one wrote, “I didn’t expect a reflective journaling devotional; not me.” But then she added, “However, I am doing it. We need to look honestly at ourselves.” That’s exactly what we hoped for – that like David, people would find the courage to look inward and grow.

The enthusiasm has been remarkable. We’re seeing readers eagerly anticipating starting their journey – some told us they “couldn’t wait for January 1st to start,” while others are already deeply immersed in the daily practice. What’s particularly rewarding is how different readers connect with different aspects of the work. Some find deep meaning in the Hebrew pronunciations, others in the teachings, and still others in the journaling process. Just as David expressed his spirituality in multiple ways – through song, prayer, and reflection – people today need various pathways to connect with God.

