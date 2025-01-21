Judea and Samaria Passes Half Million Breaking Demographic Records

The Yesha Council released the data from its annual population report on Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, indicating an increase of 12,297 residents during 2024.

As of early 2025, the region’s population was 529,704, constituting approximately 5.28% of Israel’s total population.

The report emphasized that the population growth rate in the region is 2.38%, more than double the national rate, which currently stands at 1.1%. The report also noted that over the past decade, there has been a 36% increase in the population of Judea and Samaria.

This year, the report included a reference to the official number of IDF martyrs who lived in Judea and Samaria on the day they fell. Of the 840 martyrs of the Iron Swords War (including the 7th of October), 113 of them were residents of Judea and Samaria, which constitutes over 13% of the total number of those who fell – despite the fact that Judea and Samaria residents constitute only about 5% of the total population of Israel.

Israel Ganz, Head of Binyamin Regional Council attends Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meeting in the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on August 7, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Gantz said: “The data illustrates the great and significant work that is taking place in Judea and Samaria. Every year we see how settlement continues to grow and strengthen, and is a living example of the Zionist vision that is being realized.”

“The growth in the settlements is not just numbers, but the story of families, communities, and pioneers from all over the country who see their place and future in the settlements of Judea and Samaria.

“Now, we expect the government to move to the next stage and act to properly apply sovereignty to this region of the country and, as is appropriate, to stop discrimination against the country’s dedicated citizens.

“In addition, this year’s report emphasizes the role of the pioneers of Judea and Samaria as partners not only in the forefront of settlement activity but also in maintaining Israel’s security throughout all of the country’s borders. To our great regret, many of the war victims are residents of Judea and Samaria, more than their share in the population. This is the share of the families and communities in Judea and Samaria, [who are] on the path to victory on all fronts, and [to] the return of the kidnapped.”