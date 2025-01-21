Israel targets terror in Jenin, what happened to hostages in captivity, and the future of Northern Gaza

Israeli Forces Initiate ‘Iron Wall’ Operation in Jenin

Israeli military personnel commenced a substantial anti-terrorism campaign, termed “Iron Wall,” targeting the terror networks within Jenin, a city in northern Samaria. This information was confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces in a recent public statement. The operation encompasses elements from the IDF, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Border Police. It commenced following the withdrawal of Palestinian Authority police from Jenin, as reported by several Arab news outlets. Just prior, Ramallah had concluded a month-long agreement with the Jenin Battalion, an Iranian-supported group.

View of a Palestinian vehicle with homemade explosive devices, after it was detonated by Israeli security forces, in the village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, in the West Bank, June 7, 2023. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

According to reports, the primary aim of the Israeli forces is to dismantle terrorist capacities in Jenin and ensure swift and effective responses to threats emanating from the region. Local media attributed one casualty to an airstrike that marked the beginning of the operation, with several more injuries reported due to ensuing clashes. This large-scale operation follows recent violence and a ceasefire in Gaza, and comes amid heightened tensions across Judea and Samaria.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has emphasized the necessity of readiness for further operations, both defensively in Gaza and offensively in Judea and Samaria, to pre-emptively tackle terrorism. The announcement of this operation aligns with Israel’s broader security efforts against the influence of Iran in the region, as expressed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Experiences of Former Hostages Released from Gaza

Recently released Israeli hostages shared their harrowing experiences of captivity in Gaza, describing how they managed to survive under extreme conditions. Channel 12 in Israel reported these accounts, which were reviewed and approved by military censors. Among the hostages, Emily Damari recounted severe injuries and the critical medical aid provided by Romi Gonen, a fellow hostage and trained paramedic.

Such Heroines ✊



Romi Gonen treated Emily Damari’s wounds in captivity.



It turns out that Emily, in addition to the injury in her hand in which she lost 2 fingers during the October 7th massacre, , was also injured in her leg and Romi helped her and treated her injuries… pic.twitter.com/C3sS65WSYx — Iris (@streetwize) January 20, 2025

Initially detained together, the hostages, including Doron Steinbrecher, faced frequent relocations and prolonged periods in underground hideouts. Despite minimal contact with the outside world, they found solace in the news of their families’ advocacy for their release, which reached them through limited media access.

The hostages’ ordeal lasted 471 days, filled with uncertainty, minimal medical care, and occasional shifts to less secure locations used for displaced persons. The psychological toll was compounded by a fear-filled transfer to the Red Cross upon their release. As negotiations continue, hopes remain for the safe return of all remaining hostages as per the phased terms of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement.

“Where’s my mother?”



The moment Romi Gonen was reunited with her mother ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/GPs0nfzI2P — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) January 20, 2025

Gazans to Regain Northern Access If Hamas Complies with Ceasefire

The Israeli military announced that Palestinians will be allowed to return to the northern Gaza Strip without security checks if Hamas adheres to the recent ceasefire agreement. This was reiterated by IDF Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, who emphasized the commitment to the full implementation of the ceasefire terms.

Israeli soldiers seen inside the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, on January 19, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The return will be permitted by foot and eventually by vehicle, with inspections conducted only where necessary. The IDF has cautioned residents against nearing military positions and the border buffer zone, labeling these areas as highly dangerous.

This update follows an adjusted timeline from Hamas, which recently confirmed the forthcoming release of four additional hostages, aligning with the ceasefire’s conditions after some initial discrepancies. The adherence to the ceasefire terms by both parties is crucial for the ongoing peace efforts and stability in the region.