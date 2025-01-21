Historic Prayer Service at Temple Mount Heralds Hopes for a New Era of Religious Freedom Under Trump

In a powerful display of religious unity and determination, Jewish and Christian worshippers made history Monday by holding an unprecedented prayer service at Judaism’s holiest site, the Temple Mount, celebrating Donald Trump and praying for his successful return to the presidency. This groundbreaking gathering directly challenged the discriminatory status quo that has long prevented Jews from freely worshipping at their most sacred site.

Despite the Jordanian Waqf’s continuing restrictions on Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount, courageous religious leaders and their followers demonstrated that the right to prayer cannot be denied. The service, organized by Rabbi Tuly Weisz of Israel365, marked a significant step forward in the fight for religious freedom in Jerusalem.

“On this day that represents new beginnings, we turned to our Father in Heaven, the God of Israel in unity and prayer,” declared Rabbi Weisz at the historic gathering. “Here, at the seat of His heavenly throne, Jews and Christians gather together to pray for the success of Donald Trump in his second term.”

The service highlighted Trump’s unmatched record of support for Israel, including his bold recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital. Jon Enarson, founder of Cry for Zion, praised Trump’s courage in standing with Israel: “We want to pray and thank God for President Trump who was willing to think differently and recognized the reality that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel.”

Yesterday’s afternoon prayer service (called Mincha in Hebrew) was led by Israeli singer Yair Levi and brought together a diverse group of worshippers, including members of the Belz Hasidic community, demonstrating the broad support for both Trump and religious freedom at the Temple Mount. Rabbi Yehuda Glick, a longtime advocate for Temple Mount prayer rights, offered a stirring prayer for Trump and Vice President JD Vance, asking that they become “faithful messengers” of God’s purposes.

“We acknowledge with gratitude the bold declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a beacon of faith for believers worldwide,” Glick proclaimed, expressing hope for continued progress under Trump’s leadership.

Rabbi Yehuda Glick prostrating in prayer on the Temple Mount in a prayer service for Trump’s inauguration (Photo: Bridges for Peace).

The gathering received strong support from Christian leaders as well. Reverend Peter Fast, International CEO of Bridges for Peace, defended the right of both Jews and Christians to pray at the Temple Mount, emphasizing its “historic, ongoing biblical right and significance” to Israel and the Jewish people worldwide. “Bridges for Peace believes wholeheartedly in the historic, ongoing biblical right and significance of Har Habayit (Temple Mount) to the State of Israel and the Jewish community worldwide.”

In recent months, Israel365 has taken a stronger role in advocating for critical issues facing Israel in light of the war. The organization started Israel365 Action to run a party in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections in order to help shape the Zionist movement going forward.

As Israel faces continued challenges, including the current war that enemies have termed the “Al Aqsa Flood,” Rabbi Weisz emphasized the critical importance of asserting Jewish rights at the Temple Mount. “All of those who believe in the Bible must respond by doubling down on our efforts to embrace Har Habayit, the Temple Mount,” he declared, expressing hope that under Trump’s future administration, Israeli sovereignty would extend throughout the biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria. “With God’s help, over the next four years during the Trump administration, we pray that Israeli sovereignty will extend over our entire Biblical heartland of Judea & Samaria, starting from the heart of the heart: Har Habayit.”

The success of this historic prayer service, despite the Waqf’s long standing restrictions on Jews and Christians, demonstrates that positive change is possible with strong leadership and unwavering determination. As more Jews and Christians unite in support of prayer rights at the Temple Mount, and with the prospect of stronger support for Israel with Trump’s return to office, the dream of true religious freedom at Judaism’s holiest site appears closer than ever to becoming reality.