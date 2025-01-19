The Hamas Hostage Deal: A Strategic Victory for Terror

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki

The recent hostage deal between Israel and Hamas represents nothing short of a strategic catastrophe for Israel and a victory for terror. While the return of any hostage is a moment of profound relief and joy, we must soberly assess the broader implications of this agreement. The harsh reality is that this deal fundamentally undermines Israel’s security objectives and strengthens Hamas’s position in ways that will reverberate far beyond the immediate crisis.

First and foremost, this agreement effectively reinstates Hamas’s control over Gaza’s civilian population. The surge in humanitarian aid mandated by the deal flows directly into Hamas’s hands, allowing them to maintain their iron grip on Gaza’s residents. Hamas will, as they have consistently done, exploit this aid for their own purposes – selling it at inflated prices, using it as leverage for recruitment, and directing fuel supplies toward rebuilding their military infrastructure.

The deal’s provision allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza poses particularly severe security risks. The IDF has not yet located all weapons caches in this region, and the unrestricted return of fighting-age males means Hamas operatives can recover hidden arsenals. Moreover, the mass return of civilians to devastated areas creates an impossible tactical situation for Israel. How can military operations resume without facing unprecedented international condemnation for re-evacuating these areas?

Perhaps most alarming is Israel’s mandated withdrawal from the crucial Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border. This arrangement eerily mirrors the pre-October 7th situation, where Israel relied on Egyptian security cooperation – a strategy that failed catastrophically. It was through this very corridor that Hamas built its massive terror infrastructure, smuggling in the weapons that enabled their brutal attack. Surrendering control of this strategic zone essentially provides Hamas an open channel to rearm and rebuild.

The structure of the hostage release schedule reveals another layer of Hamas’s tactical advantage. With only 10 hostages scheduled for release before negotiations for Phase 2 begin, Hamas maintains significant leverage. They have no incentive to release all hostages if Israel maintains its stated objective of destroying their military and governing capabilities. This creates an impossible choice: either abandon the goal of neutralizing Hamas, or accept that many hostages may never return home.

The release of 1,700 Palestinian prisoners presents its own set of challenges. Many will return to terrorist activities, some in Judea and Samaria, where Hamas is already vying for control. The celebratory reception these released prisoners will receive delivers Hamas a propaganda victory, reinforcing their narrative of successful resistance against Israel.

While Israeli officials insist this isn’t an end to the war, the practical barriers to resuming military operations are formidable. The international community, including the Trump administration, will likely oppose any renewal of combat operations. The presence of returning civilians in northern Gaza creates an operational nightmare that Hamas understands all too well.

For many Israelis, including myself with children serving in combat units, this deal raises painful questions about the sacrifice and purpose of this war. We were promised fundamental change – an end to the reality of a terrorist organization operating a hostile mini-state on our border. Instead, this agreement appears to preserve and potentially strengthen the very system that enabled the October 7th massacre.

Israeli soldiers standing next to a Hamas Tunnel in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on November 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90

The deal’s humanitarian provisions, while appearing benevolent, actually strengthen Hamas’s governance structure. When infrastructure and economic activity are devastated, Hamas’s control over aid distribution becomes the only lifeline for many Gazans, consolidating their authority rather than diminishing it.

This agreement represents more than just a temporary pause in fighting or a humanitarian gesture. It marks a potential turning point where Israel’s strategic objective of neutralizing Hamas as a governing force may become practically impossible to achieve. The combination of civilian returns, international pressure, and Hamas’s retained hostages creates a web of constraints that will be extraordinarily difficult to overcome.

The painful truth is that this deal, while bringing home some of our beloved hostages, may ultimately ensure that Hamas emerges from this war not weakened, but emboldened. It positions them to rebuild, rearm, and retain their threatening posture on Israel’s border. For the sake of Israel’s security and the stability of the region, we must recognize this deal for what it is: a strategic victory for Hamas and a dangerous setback in the fight against terrorism.