From Football Field to Faith-Based Business: Keith Toogood Shares His Journey on Biblical Money Podcast

In a compelling interview on Israel365’s Biblical Money podcast, Texas entrepreneur Keith Toogood revealed how his journey from college football kicker to successful business leader shaped his mission to integrate faith into the corporate world. Speaking with host Rabbi Rami Goldberg, Toogood detailed his vision for BOOM (Business Operating On Mission), an initiative helping business leaders embrace their spiritual calling while building successful enterprises.

“I was always this really good kid – never got in trouble, saved myself for marriage, never been drunk,” Toogood reflected on his early years. “But there was still an emptiness.” That void began to fill when his career path took an unexpected turn after college football at Texas Tech, where he served as the starting kicker before having his NFL dreams redirected.

The founder of Toogood Built Homes and several other successful ventures explained how his transition from athletics to business became a spiritual awakening. “When Jesus called those 12 disciples, they were just a bunch of business guys,” Toogood noted, describing his revelation that business acumen and spiritual calling could work in harmony. “If you can get a business person who is so good at selling their product, they can do the same thing with their faith.”

Through his organization BOOM, Toogood now helps other business leaders recognize that their entrepreneurial gifts can serve a higher purpose. The initiative focuses on three key pillars: teaching business leaders how to share their faith, understanding the spiritual dynamics affecting business, and embracing the calling to run “Kingdom businesses.”

Rabbi Goldberg’s Biblical Money podcast, which features interviews with top CEOs, executives, and entrepreneurs sharing how biblical principles shape their approach to business and philanthropy, provided an ideal platform for exploring these themes. The discussion highlighted how ancient wisdom can inform modern business practices, particularly in areas like employee relations and ethical decision-making.

One of the most striking aspects of Toogood’s approach is his commitment to transparent faith-based leadership. He described how, when opening an Orangetheory Fitness location, he immediately told his staff, “My faith is a massive part of my life, and so for me, this place is a Ministry.” This openness, he found, created an environment where employees felt free to express their own faith and values.

Toogood’s recently published book, “Too Good To Be True: A Called to Kingdom Business,” details his journey and methodology. The title came through what he describes as divine inspiration, delivered via a late-night text message from a friend who felt spiritually moved to share the name.

In discussing practical business applications, Toogood emphasized biblical principles like fair payment and servant leadership. “Don’t have a king’s mentality,” he advised, referring to the tendency of some business owners to expect service rather than provide it. “I’m actually here to serve you guys, and how can I make your job easier?”

The interview also touched on the challenges of raising children in today’s fast-paced business environment. With three children of his own, Toogood shared his approach to teaching them about business and faith in an age where quick wealth through cryptocurrency and drop-shipping can seem more appealing than traditional business building.

His parting advice to young entrepreneurs reflected the integrated approach to faith and business that has defined his career: “Don’t chase the money, chase the calling.” This philosophy, he explained, leads to both successful enterprises and fulfilled lives.

As Israel365 continues to bridge traditional biblical wisdom with modern business practices through initiatives like the Biblical Money podcast, Toogood’s message resonates with entrepreneurs seeking to build businesses that serve both practical and spiritual purposes. His journey from sports to spiritual entrepreneurship offers a blueprint for others looking to integrate their faith with their business acumen.