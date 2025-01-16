Remembering Olga: A Warrior for Israel

For most of 470 days, Israel has suffered almost daily reports of the death of civilians from terrorist attacks, rockets and missiles, stabbings, and shootings; hostages whose bodies have been recovered and repatriated; and the loss of more than 400 soldiers in combat. Whether we knew any of the victims or not, each loss is a national tragedy, knocking the breath out of us as we hear the stark words “cleared for publication.”

This is especially the case for soldiers because, as a people’s army, they are all our sons and daughters, literally and generically. In too many cases, they are also husbands and fathers, leaving behind hundreds of widows and thousands of orphans. Each soldier’s death is noted in the print, broadcast, and electronic media many times over, giving us a glimpse of who we’ve lost and the depth of the loss to the family in mourning.

On January 6, Israel lost another brave warrior who devoted her life to defending Israel and the Jewish people. But she wasn’t an Israeli, and she wasn’t Jewish. She didn’t wear the IDF uniform (though I suspect she’d have been honored to). Olga Meshoe Washington was a dynamic young South African native, a devout Christian, who put Israel’s defense only second to her family: husband Joshua, sons Ezra and Judah, her parents Rev. Kenneth Meshoe (a member of the South African parliament and head of the African Christian Democratic Party) and her late mother Lydia who died just two years before; and her extended family.

Despite the lack of the IDF uniform, Olga was every bit as much a warrior for Israel. Accordingly, in her memory and honor, unique accommodations have been made to bury Olga not in her native South Africa or adopted home state, North Carolina, but in Israel, literally in the Land and among the people who she loved and for which she advocated relentlessly.

Olga’s death is being felt and mourned literally around the world. It’s evident from a truly overwhelming outpouring of condolences and memories of her too-short life that she made a unique and indeed very personal impact on tens of thousands. Those privileged to know Olga will take many stories, memories, and inspirations with us. Many Jews and Israelis, like me, are not only mourning but feel compelled to share about her life so that millions of other Jews and Israelis will understand what a significant loss we have all experienced, collectively, even if we never knew much less heard of Olga.

Reflecting on her life, following Olga’s social media, one sees two main things that are reflected today and that were the center of her life: her family and her advocacy for Israel and the Jewish people. Being South African, she was particularly busy counteracting the slanderous antisemitic actions of the South African government in recent years, something for which her voice was clear and respected. Allegations that Israel was an apartheid state and that it was committing war crimes and genocide are things that Olga refuted easily, with intelligence, clarity, and poise.

This week, a group of friends and colleagues gathered virtually from four continents to reflect in a deeply emotional conversation about Olga and her life. We are all mourning, but just as in the Jewish tradition to visit a house of mourning to comfort the mourners, by sharing stories of her life, we found this to be a comfort to ourselves and also a way to reflect on Olga’s greatness.

Like Ruth, Olga was described in Biblical terms as someone who gave up everything she could have been as a young partner in a major South African law firm to devote her life and energy to Israel. People described her warmth, her wisdom, and that she’s irreplaceable. At 44, she did so much in her life; it’s overwhelming to imagine what she could have done and what we all have lost. One noted that it feels like the earth shifted off its axis. Underscoring her huge impact, someone shared that others were contacting her, saying, “I felt so close to Olga, but now seeing that everyone was so close to Olga.”

The hardest part of the conversation was talking to her young sons, preparing them so they can tell them about their remarkable mother and get a glimpse of Olga’s greatness when they meet the women they will marry. Hopefully, this will be a comfort to Olga’s sons and extended family and also to inspire others – Jews and Christians – to pick up the torch she carried so high and run with it. (You can see the entire conversation here.)

Olga’s legacy will surely continue in her children, who are described as royalty from two families of Christian Zionist leaders, but also in the lives of the many she touched. Being buried in Israel is not something to be taken lightly, especially when it comes to the involvement of the office of the President. Indeed, it’s unprecedented. In her death, as in her life, Olga’s memory and legacy are a lasting testimony. She will be laid to rest on January 22, followed by memorials in South Africa and North Carolina, amid thousands of mourners, Jews and Christians coming together in solidarity to honor her.

In Jewish tradition, participating in someone’s funeral is a Biblical obligation known as a “chesed shel emet,” an act of loving kindness at its purest because it can never be repaid. To help the family defray the significant cost of burial in Israel, with everything involved, a crowdfunding campaign has been established for people worldwide to contribute to her burial. The funeral will also be live-streamed for those who wish to participate virtually.

Olga Meshoe Washington was a friend, natural leader, mentor, brave warrior, a woman of devout faith, an inspiration, and a source of wisdom and guidance. We pray that her family will be comforted by the outpouring of love and support from around the world and that we will measure up to continue Olga’s legacy and radiate her light and legacy. Writing about someone in the past tense means accepting that she’s no longer with us, which is one of the hardest things for those who knew her. But we take strength from the words that Olga would comfort us with, “All is well.”

Rest in peace, dear Olga. We will never forget you with fondness, reflecting your smile even amid our loss. Your legacy lives on with us, and your love for Israel will never be forgotten.