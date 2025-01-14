Blinken’s Gaza Plan, Israeli Coalition Threats, and Yemen Missile Strikes Stir Regional Tensions

Blinken’s New Strategy for Gaza’s Governance Involving Palestinian Authority

Israelis protest calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, outside a hotel where United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is staying in Tel Aviv on October 22, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Secretary of State Tony Blinken is poised to disclose a new initiative aimed at the reconstruction and administrative management of Gaza, incorporating the Palestinian Authority and several Arab nations. This announcement is expected during his upcoming speech at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in Washington, D.C. The plan suggests that Arab countries might contribute troops to aid in stabilizing Gaza’s security and facilitating humanitarian efforts. Amidst intensive negotiations concerning a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, with incoming President Donald Trump indicating that a resolution with Hamas is close, Blinken’s proposal underscores the need for a strong governance framework post-ceasefire. His proposal includes reforms for the Palestinian Authority to ensure its role in Gaza’s future governance. Additionally, Blinken will emphasize opposition to any permanent Israeli control over Gaza, advocating for no reduction in its territory or displacement of its people.

Israeli Cabinet Rift Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s Minister of National Security and leader of the Otzma Yehudit Party, has threatened to withdraw his party from the coalition government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proceeds with a proposed ceasefire deal with Hamas. This potential deal, which Ben-Gvir describes as disastrous for Israeli security, allegedly involves the release of numerous detainees and a pullback of Israeli forces from strategic areas in Gaza.

Ben-Gvir’s tweet translated into English

Ben-Gvir has appealed to Bezalel Smotrich, Finance Minister and leader of the Religious Zionism Party, to oppose the agreement firmly and consider resigning from the government to prevent its execution. Ben-Gvir’s statements highlight significant internal opposition within the Israeli government regarding the deal, which he claims could compromise Israel’s security and not guarantee the safety of all hostages.

Yemeni Missile Strike Alarms Central Israel

A recent overnight missile attack from Yemen, the second within a few hours, caused alarm across central Israel, triggering widespread siren alerts. The Israel Defense Forces believe the missile was likely intercepted after several attempts. The unexpected attack caused injuries to 11 individuals who were hurrying to bomb shelters, some suffering from anxiety-induced ailments. Debris from the missile impacted residential areas in Jerusalem’s vicinity, including Mevo Beitar and Tzur Hadassah, prompting emergency responses from bomb disposal units and police forces. A Houthi military spokesperson asserted that the attack targeted Israel’s defense ministry in Jaffa, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. This incident follows a pattern of increased hostilities, with Houthi forces launching multiple aerial attacks on Israel in recent months, which Israel has responded to with targeted strikes in Yemen.

Israeli security forces at the scene where fragmensts of a Ballistic missile fired by Houtis damaged a home in the Jerusalem area, January 14, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

