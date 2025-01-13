Register Now: Experts to Expose Biden’s Betrayal of Israel in Today’s Urgent Briefing

In an urgent webinar today addressing crucial US-Israel relations, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, Executive Director of Israel365 Action, will join foreign policy expert Dr. David Wurmser and other distinguished national security and foreign policy practitioners for a vital discussion on American policy toward Israel and its implications for the future.

The webinar, titled “The Odious Biden Legacy of Two-faced Betrayals of Israel and the Hamstringing of Trump 2.0,” will be held today from 1:00-2:15 p.m. ET as part of the Victory Coalition’s strategic briefing series.

Rabbi Wolicki brings extensive expertise in Israeli policy and international relations to the discussion. As Executive Director of Israel365 Action, which will be competing in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections beginning March 10th, he has been at the forefront of advocating for strong US-Israel relations and promoting effective policy solutions for Israel’s security challenges. His regular analysis and commentary on Israeli political developments have made him a sought-after voice in policy discussions, frequently featured on The Watchman and in publications like The Jerusalem Post.

Dr. David Wurmser, a delegate for Israel365 Action in the World Zionist Congress elections, adds significant policy expertise to the discussion, drawing from his experience as Middle East Adviser to former Vice President Dick Cheney and his work with John R. Bolton at the State Department. His background as both a foreign policy specialist and former U.S. Navy Reserve intelligence officer provides unique perspectives on the regional security landscape.

The Victory Coalition, which organizes this briefing, has assembled a distinguished panel of Mideast subject matter experts, religious leaders, and human rights activists to address challenges to both Israeli and American security interests. The webinar will examine current U.S. policies toward Israel and their potential impact on regional stability and security.

This timely discussion comes at a crucial moment as Israel faces multiple security challenges across different fronts. The expert panel will address critical issues including current U.S. policy positions and their implications for Israel’s security interests.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from these leading experts on one of the most pressing issues facing Israel today. The webinar begins in just a few hours at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Click here to register for the webinar.