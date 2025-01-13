In the heart of a region often dubbed the “West Bank” in modern political discourse, the Pnini family stands as a beacon of resilience and commitment to heritage in Judea and Samaria. This name, Judea and Samaria, is steeped in millennia of history, reflecting a deep connection to the land that is documented throughout biblical texts.

The Historical Significance of Judea and Samaria

The terms “Judea” and “Samaria” refer to areas that have been central to Jewish history for thousands of years. Judea was the name of the southern kingdom closely associated with Jerusalem, while Samaria referred to the northern kingdom. These names have been used in Jewish, Christian, and even earlier Roman and Byzantine histories, making them integral to the cultural and historical identity of the region.

The label “West Bank,” however, emerged in the mid-20th century after Jordan took control of the area during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. It was used to delineate the western bank of the River Jordan but it disconnects the Jewish historical and spiritual associations with the land. It’s a false representation of the Jewish homeland.

Judea and Samaria is an area central to Jewish history and biblical prophecy, but the geopolitical term “West Bank” strips away the rich historical narrative of the land.

Guardians of a Biblical Legacy

On their 1,200-acre farm in the hills of Samaria, the Pnini family not only cultivates the land but also a legacy. Tomer and Meital Pnini run the Pnini farm, along with their 10 children and volunteers.

The Pnini farm, stands as a testament to what determination and faith can achieve. What began with a single vineyard sixteen years ago has blossomed into a thriving agricultural enterprise. Their award-winning Tom winery produces respected vintages, while their fields burst with peonies and blueberries. Sheep graze across expansive pastures, maintaining the family’s vital presence across every acre.

Their work and their connection to the land are living testaments to the prophecies of Ezekiel, who foresaw a blossoming landscape in this very region—a direct contradiction to the often sterile geopolitical implications of the term “West Bank.”

This region, where patriarchs once roamed and prophets spoke, is now the frontline in a struggle against efforts to destroy this historical connection through acts of terrorism.

Escalating Threats

The Pnini family, who have farmed their land for over sixteen years, face daily challenges from violent terror attempts to displace them. Terrorists frequently target their fields with arson, their livestock with theft, and their property with vandalism. Each act of destruction is an attempt to sever the roots that the Pnini family has so deeply embedded in the soil of Samaria.

In order to ensure their farm stays safe, they vigilantly patrol it, knowing they hold the important role of ensuring the biblical heartland remains safe.

For the Pninis, their work transcends ordinary farming. They see themselves as links in a chain stretching back to ancient times and forward to future generations. Every grape they harvest, every sheep they tend, every acre they protect helps ensure Jewish continuity in the biblical heartland.

The Pninis aren’t alone in their mission. Young volunteers from across Israel come to live and work on the farm, understanding that they’re part of something larger than themselves. These dedicated youth patrol the land, shepherd, and work in the vineyard and winery.



A Response of Vigilance and Growth

The Pnini’s and their volunteers stand guard over the farm every day to ensure the terrorists don’t destroy it.

But despite their unwavering commitment, the challenges facing the Pnini farm are mounting. The family urgently needs security cameras to protect against raiders, repairs for housing of their volunteer guardians, and basic necessities like water and electricity. They require new tractors and equipment to maintain their presence across their vast acreage.

The Impact of Terrorism on Cultural Heritage

The relentless attacks are not just physical assaults but are also aimed at erasing the cultural and historical significance of Judea and Samaria. By targeting areas with such deep biblical connections, terrorists attempt to weaken the resolve of those like the Pnini family who uphold these connections. However, each attack is met with renewed vigor to maintain and celebrate their heritage, ensuring that the historical narrative of these lands is not only preserved but also strengthened.

Global Call to Action

Supporting the Pnini family and the broader community in Judea and Samaria is more than a gesture of solidarity; it is an active participation in a struggle against cultural erasure. International recognition and support are crucial in ensuring the survival and thriving of this region under constant threat.

Contributions help to maintain the security and viability of farms, supporting not just the physical presence of the Jews but also the cultural and historical significance of Judea and Samaria.