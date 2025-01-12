Map of Biblical Israel Angers Arabs

The Israel Foreign Ministry created a massive stir on Monday when it published a map of Biblical Israel to its Arabic language Twitter feed. The map was based on the borders of the kingdoms of Judea and Israel as they were in 928 BCE.

“Did you know that the Kingdom of Israel existed 3,000 years ago?” the post read. “This division led to political conflicts throughout the history of the people of Israel, and its effects continued for hundreds of years,” Israel Arabic wrote.

هل تعلم ان مملكة إسرائيل كانت قائمة منذ 3000 سنة؟



أول ملك حكمها لمدة 40 عاما كان الملك شاؤول (1050–1010) ق. م. ثم تلاه الملك داود الذي حكمها 40 عاما تقريبا (1010-970 ) ق.م. وعقبه الملك سليمان الذي حكم ايضا لمدة 40 عاما في الفترة (970-931) ق.م.



دام حكم الملوك الثلاثة… pic.twitter.com/xK7jjORdOK — إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) January 6, 2025

“However, the Jewish people in the diaspora continued to look forward to the revival of their powers and capabilities and the rebuilding of their state, which was declared in the State of Israel in 1948 to become the only democracy in the Middle East.”

Palestinian Authority spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh blasted the “alleged map with a comment fabricating an Israeli history dating back thousands of years in line with the Hebrew allegations.”

He argued that “this behavior constitutes a flagrant violation of all international legitimacy resolutions and international law.” He added, “These extremist Israeli policies are what ignited the region and led to the wars we are currently witnessing.”

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a harsh response to the post, describing it as “racist statements by the extremist Israeli Finance Minister [Bezalel Smotrich] calling for the annexation of the West Bank and the establishment of settlements in the Gaza Strip.”

The Jordanian foreign ministry spokesman, Ambassador Dr. Sufyan Qudah, emphasized “the Kingdom’s absolute rejection of these policies and provocative statements that aim to deny the Palestinians’ right to establish their independent and sovereign state along the June 4, 1967, lines, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital.”

“These allegations and illusions adopted and promoted by extremists in the Israeli government, which encourage the continuation of cycles of violence and conflict, constitute a blatant violation of international norms and laws,” he added.

Qudah demanded that the Israeli government “immediately cease these provocative actions and stop the provocative statements made by Israeli officials, which have no place except in the minds of extremists, and which contribute to fueling conflicts and constitute a threat to international peace and security.”

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that it considered the map to be “a deliberate effort to expand the occupation and a blatant violation and contravention of international law.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the UAE’s “categorical rejection of all provocative practices aimed at altering the legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory” and of any actions that “threaten further escalation and tensions, and impede endeavors to achieve peace and stability in the region.”

It ended with a call for regional and international actors to “advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”

“Regional peace is essential to reinforcing pillars of sustainable stability and security and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for comprehensive development and dignity,” the UAE added.

Loay al-Shareef, a peace activist who grew up in Saudi Arabia and welcomes Israelis to the UAE, commented on the original post: “Sound words that are consistent with history, the Quran, the Bible, and archaeology.

“It is worth noting that millions of Muslims bear the name of the Israelite king and prophet David, son of Yishai, whose historical kingdom’s denial poses a dilemma in the Islamic faith for those who are fanatical about the Palestinian cause.”

The Biblical borders of Israel fluctuated wildly. God promised Abraham “To your descendants I have given this land, from the Egyptian River as far as the great river, the Euphrates” (Genesis 15:18).

The northern boundary begins in the west, from the sea as it is written: “This shall be your northern boundary. From the Mediterranean Sea, draw a line to Hor Mountain” (Numbers 34: 7).

Regarding the southern border, it is said: “I will set your borders from the Red Sea to the Philistine Sea” (Exodus 23:31). Rambam (Maimonides), who lived in ancient Cairo in the eastern part of the Nile, considered himself as living within the borders of the Land of Israel. It should be noted that according to all opinions, the Gaza Strip and the area of Yamit are also included in the border.

The eastern border follows the Jordan river until the end of the Dead Sea (Numbers 34:10-12).