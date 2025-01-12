It’s time to treat the PA as a terrorist enemy, reject two-state solution

The murderous Palestinian terror attack near Kedumim that left three Jews dead has increased calls for a more comprehensive response to terror in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking from the site of the attack, Defense Minister Israel Katz signaled a shift in approach that leaders of the Jewish communities there have been seeking. “The despicable terror attack that took place here was an act of war in the fullest sense and will be responded to in kind. I have instructed the IDF to augment our forces in Judea and Samaria. We will act with intensity against the terrorists and those who sent them, as well as against those who protect them.”

These words are certainly welcome to those who have been calling for leadership to take the escalation of terror more seriously. At the same time, it is worth asking who Minister Katz was referring to at the end of this statement, especially in light of recent internal developments within the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas.

In recent weeks, the PA has been actively fighting local Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) regiments. The PA is desperately trying to regain control of numerous towns that have effectively been taken over by Hamas and PIJ. One battle in Jenin last week left five members of PA security forces dead, along with six from the aforementioned terrorist militias dead. Anwar Rajab, spokesman of the PA forces, accused Iran of arming the terror groups, thereby “destroying internal Palestinian cohesion.”

Considering that the PA lost control of the areas held by Hamas and PIJ years ago, it is worth asking, why now?

One answer is Donald Trump. In Trump’s first term in office, he cut off all US aid to the PA for as long as they continued their “pay for slay” program, which rewards terrorists who murder Israelis with generous pensions. Famously, in May 2017, Trump berated PA President Mahmoud Abbas for lying to him about clamping down on PA incitement of terrorism. With Trump about to return to the White House, the PA is trying to position themselves as one of the good guys, fighting the terrorists.

The timing is not only about Trump. With the Israelis remaining committed to the complete destruction of Hamas’ governing capability in Gaza, the PA is positioning itself for the inevitable “day after” plans. The outgoing Biden administration was adamant in its position that the goal was to hand over governance of Gaza to a “reformed” PA, that would be free of corruption and incitement against Israel. Fighting Hamas and PIJ helps reinforce the belief that the PA is, in fact, changing for the better.

However, it should be noted, that while the PA has been battling these terror groups, PA personnel are also taking part in attacks on Israelis as well. One recent example from last weekend took place in Meithalun, located between Nablus and Jenin. It was reported that an armed terrorist was killed in a shootout with the Israeli forces. What was not included in the spokesman’s report but was later revealed by Arabic media was that the terrorist in question was an officer in the PA security services.

THE SAME Anwar Rajab who called out Iran for supporting the terrorists has been quoted recently praising Palestinians who attack Jews, calling them “the best of our people.” As reported by Palestinian Media Watch, just two weeks ago, Fatah, the PA’s ruling party, celebrated the 60th anniversary of its founding by praising terror against Israel and publishing a new logo for the movement depicting Jerusalem and the entire map of Israel.

All this leads us back to the question: Who was Defense Minister Katz referring to when he said that Israel would act against those who send and protect terrorists in Judea and Samaria? And what are the implications of his characterization of the recent terrorism as “an act of war”? Are we to understand that the PA, which continues to encourage and financially reward terrorist murderers, will now be a direct target of the IDF? Or will Israel continue to officially pretend that the PA is not as much an enemy of Israel as Hamas?

Israel’s delusional paradigm

Since October 7, there has been much talk in Israel of hakonceptzia – “the conception” – the delusional paradigm that blinded Israeli leadership to the real intentions and scope of the threats to Israel from our enemies.

Now, Israeli politicians from Left to Right have publicly committed themselves to rejecting “the conception,” insisting that we will no longer be fooled. We have been told nonstop that in the new, post-October 7 paradigm Israel will no longer tolerate violations of written agreements or trust anyone else to protect it from its enemies. Does this include a new approach to the PA?

After three decades of PA rule, we now have more than a generation of Arabs raised on the genocidal antisemitic incitement promoted in PA textbooks and media. If Israeli leadership has really learned the lesson of October 7, if they really have moved past “the conception,” then, treating the PA as the terrorist enemy that it is, along with a complete rejection of any kind of “two-state solution” is the only acceptable way forward.

The writer serves as executive director of Israel365Action.com, and is host of the Shoulder to Shoulder podcast.

The article first appeared in the Jerusalem Post.