California Wildfires: A Glimpse of Malachi’s “Healing” Pre-Messiah Fires?

A series of California wildfires erupted on Tuesday. Fueled by strong winds, which gusted to more than 70 mph in some spots and dry conditions, the fires burned for four days. The disaster took a horrific toll, killing at least ten people and forcing an estimated 180,000 from their homes while burning through 20,000 acres and 5,300 structures. The fire burned through Los Angeles residential areas, destroying homes and leaving over 450,000 without electricity. It is estimated that fire losses could cost insurers over $20 billion and perhaps as much as $50 billion, making it the costliest disaster in the state’s history.

4 wildfires burn in New Jersey with dry, windy conditions fanning flames https://t.co/VisYjjYgAG pic.twitter.com/tLWtmVsyP9 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 8, 2024

Gov. Gavin Newsom said California deployed over 1,400 firefighting personnel to battle the blazes. Oregon, Washington, Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona dispatched assistance teams.

Dr. Puneet Gupta, the assistant medical director for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said wildfire smoke could cause heart attacks and worsen asthma, while burning homes can release cyanide and carbon dioxide.

Natural disasters of epic proportions are described in the Bible, and the wildfires are as hinted at by King David as serving God in the pre-Messiah period:

He makes the winds His messengers, fiery flames His servants. Psalms 104:4

The Prophet Malachi describes wildfires as a messenger of God:

Behold, I am sending My messenger to clear the way before Me, and the Lord whom you seek shall come to His Temple suddenly. As for the angel of the covenant that you desire, he is already coming. But who can endure the day of his coming, and who can hold out when he appears? For he is like a smelter’s fire and like fuller’s lye. (Malachi 3:1-2)

Though the process is undoubtedly painful, the Talmud (Nedarim 8b) describes it as healing:

“Rabbi Shimon ben Lakish said: There is no Gehenna [hell] in the World-to-Come. Rather, the Holy One, Blessed be He, will remove the sun from its sheath [minartika], and the righteous will be healed by it and the wicked will be punished by it. The righteous will be healed by it,” the Talmud stated, quoting the next verse in Malachi:

But for you who revere My name a sun of victory shall rise to bring healing. Malachi 3:20

“And moreover, not only will they be healed by it but they will even be rejuvenated by it,” the Talmud continues, citing the end of that verse:

“You shall go forth and stamp like stall-fed calves,” Malachi 3:20