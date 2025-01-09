Faith and Media: How Biblical Principles Drive a Spanish News Empire

From a Protestant minister’s son in Catholic South Texas to the architect of a Spanish media empire reaching 20 million viewers monthly, Orlando Salazar’s journey defies conventional wisdom about the separation of faith and commerce. Speaking on Rabbi Rami Goldberg’s Biblical Money podcast, the CEO of VOZ Media revealed how Scripture guides not only his rapidly growing media company but also his ventures in commercial real estate and Texas’s largest Black Angus genetics operation.

The launch of VOZ Media in 2022 filled what Salazar saw as a crucial gap in Spanish-language news coverage. “There are two major companies that dominate media – Univision and Telemundo,” Salazar explained. “Telemundo is owned by NBC, so we immediately surmise that whatever they deliver is going to be along the lines of the mothership MSNBC.” While both networks have historically served the Hispanic community, Salazar believed they had drifted from the conservative values many Spanish speakers hold.

In just two and a half years, VOZ Media has carved out a significant presence in Spanish-language media, broadcasting nightly news programs on DirectTV and Verizon, while also maintaining a digital presence through apps, websites, and podcasts. The company’s impact was particularly evident during the 2024 election cycle, when it provided comprehensive Spanish-language voter guides covering 35 states.

“We are providing information with a worldview that is based on the founding of our country, which is a Judeo-Christian foundation,” Salazar emphasized. This approach appears to be resonating with Hispanic audiences, who Salazar notes have been increasingly receptive to conservative messaging. He points to recent electoral shifts in South Texas, traditionally a Democratic stronghold, as evidence of changing perspectives within the Hispanic community.

The biblical principles that guide VOZ Media’s editorial direction stem from Salazar’s unique upbringing. As the son of a World War II Navy veteran who found his faith in the South Pacific and later became a minister, Salazar grew up immersed in Scripture – a rarity in predominantly Catholic South Texas. “I was blessed because I really got to know Scripture,” he reflected. “There are a lot of people of many faiths that don’t know Scripture, but I’ve always loved it, and I think that’s what’s made the difference for me.”

This biblical foundation shapes every aspect of his business operations. Salazar regularly leads Bible studies with his employees and views his role as a CEO through a spiritual lens. “Everything we do is based on our faith,” he explained, pointing to Genesis 4 as establishing the concept of “first fruits” – giving back to God – and noting that even in Paradise, work was instituted as a divine principle.

His perspective on wealth creation particularly challenges popular narratives. Citing Deuteronomy 8:18, Salazar emphasized that the ability to create wealth is God-given, rejecting the notion that wealth accumulation necessarily comes at others’ expense. “God’s word says you have the capability of producing wealth from nothing, from out of thin air, with hard work and good ideas,” he stated.

For young professionals entering the workforce, Salazar’s advice remains grounded in his biblical worldview: “First, honor the Lord in everything you do. Put Him first.” He referenced Proverbs, noting that while people may plan their course, the Lord guides their steps. His father’s wisdom continues to influence his leadership style: “My dad used to always say God is a gentleman – he will never force his way into your life. You’ve got to invite him to be a part of your life.”

As VOZ Media continues to expand its reach and influence, Salazar’s approach suggests that success in modern media need not come at the expense of traditional values. Rather, he argues, it’s precisely these values that can drive innovation and growth in an increasingly complex media landscape.