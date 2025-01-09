Israeli Military Shifts Strategy Against Iran, IDF Suffers Casualties in Gaza, Arrest Made in Israel for Alleged Bomb Plot

Israel Adjusts Military Strategy in Response to Iranian Threat

Israeli security forces at the scene where a missile fired from Iran hit a school in the town of Gedera, October 1, 2024. Photo by Liron Moldovan/Flash90

The Nagel Commission delivered a strategic review to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 6, 2025, advocating for a transition of the IDF’s stance from predominantly defensive to more aggressive. This shift aims to address persistent threats from Iran and its allies in the region. Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized the ongoing challenges posed by Iran, despite previous efforts to counteract Iranian influence. The committee proposes reallocating the defense budget to enhance offensive capabilities, suggesting a 70% focus on offensive measures. The report also recommends a significant increase in the defense budget to bolster Israel’s preparedness for potential future conflicts.

Recent IDF Casualties in Ongoing Gaza War

As of January 8, 2025, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported the deaths of three soldiers in northern Gaza amid continuing clashes with Hamas. The deceased are identified as 1st Sgt. Matityahu Ya’akov Perel, 22, of Beit El; 1st Sgt. Kenew Kasa, 22, of Beit Shemesh; and 1st Sgt. Nevo Fisher, 20, of Brukhin—all served in the 46th Armored Battalion of the 401st “Iron Tracks” Brigade. The IDF confirmed that another officer was seriously injured during the same skirmish and is currently receiving medical treatment. These incidents bring the total number of Israeli military fatalities to 831 since the escalation of hostilities began with Hamas-led attacks in October 2023.

Arrest Made in Israel for Alleged Bomb Plot Preparation

Police at the scene where a police officer was hit by a car in in Jerusalem on June 8, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

On January 9, 2025, the Israel Police disclosed the arrest of Mahmoud Hussein Muhammad Bushkar, a 37-year-old resident from the Israeli Arab village of Kabul. Bushkar was apprehended in a coordinated operation involving the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Central Unit of the Israel Police, and the Border Police’s undercover team. Investigations suggest Bushkar engaged in activities aimed at executing significant terrorist actions, including researching bomb-making techniques, acquiring necessary materials, and attempting to construct TATP high explosives and a pipe bomb. Security forces also recovered a firearm and ammunition during the operation. Despite efforts, Bushkar reportedly failed to recruit additional participants for his plans. Authorities link his motivations to the 2021 conflict initiated by Hamas in Gaza and a subsequent cross-border attack by the group in 2023. An official indictment is anticipated.