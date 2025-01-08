Israel refutes ceasefire rumors as IDF pressures Hamas, and UNRWA accused of collusion with terror groups

Israel Rebuts Claims of Ceasefire Deal with Hamas as ‘Psychological Warfare’

Relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza and supporters protest for their release, outside the Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv, January 8, 2025. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

The Prime Minister’s Office of Israel refuted claims circulating in Arab media that a temporary ceasefire spanning several weeks had been agreed upon in exchange for information on hostages. The office labeled these reports as completely unfounded and an aspect of psychological manipulation aimed at distressing the families of hostages and Israeli citizens. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s National Security Minister, expressed his dismay over these reports on social media, dismissing them as speculative and detrimental. These denials came after a report from a media outlet with ties to Hezbollah suggested a proposed agreement involving a brief truce and humanitarian efforts in Gaza, with details concerning the hostages.

UNRWA Accused of Collusion with Hamas, According to UN Watch

UN says it will not address new report on UNRWA terror ties:

🇺🇳“We’re not going to respond to yet another report from UN Watch. UNRWA has been extremely transparent in efforts to deal with reports of a very few UNRWA staff members who may have been involved in terror activities.… https://t.co/NPNU5VSjjs pic.twitter.com/zcGBd5rqDj — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 8, 2025

A recent report from UN Watch alleges that the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has been compromised by Hamas and other terrorist groups, influencing its operations and policies. Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, is accused of permitting terror groups to infiltrate the agency, which is claimed to impact the education and indoctrination of Palestinian children. The report details how senior positions within UNRWA have been held by members of these groups, undermining the agency’s neutrality. This relationship has purportedly allowed terrorist organizations to wield significant influence over the agency’s large workforce and budget, largely supported by Western countries.

Chief of Staff Halevi: Hamas Feels Increasing Pressure from IDF

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi attends a State Memorial Ceremony for the civilians who were murdered during the October 7th Massacre, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 27, 2024. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, stated that Hamas is under significant stress and must realize the need to release all hostages. During a military briefing in the Jabalia region of Gaza, Halevi outlined the strategic operations being conducted against Hamas, emphasizing the professional execution of these operations aimed at minimizing Israeli casualties. He highlighted recent targeted attacks by the IDF, including an airstrike on a Hamas command center located within a school complex in Jabalia and precision strikes in Khan Yunis against individuals involved in past attacks on Israeli soil.