A Rallying Cry for Judea and Samaria: Protect the Biblical Heartland

In the heart of Israel, Judea and Samaria pulse with the lifeblood of biblical history, yet are often dubbed “The West Bank” in media narratives. This name masks the profound connection between the land and its historic cities—Hebron, Bethlehem, Bethel, and Shechem—where the echoes of patriarchs still resonate. Today, however, this sacred territory faces incredibly tough challenges.

The region reels under relentless aggression, marked by over 3,600 attacks on Jewish communities in just the past eight months. These range from shootings and stabbings to arson, driven by a surge in unauthorized Palestinian constructions—often backed by European Union funds. Such activities are not just altering the landscape but are also systematically undermining the efforts of Jewish residents to sustain their ancestral homeland.

At the forefront of this struggle is the Pnini family. Tomer and Meital Pnini, along with their vibrant family of ten, have cultivated their 1,200-acre farm in the rolling hills of Samaria for over sixteen years. Their land is more than just soil; it’s a living symbol of perseverance, flourishing with vineyards and crops that bring the prophecy of Ezekiel to life—a testament to a land destined to blossom for its people.

Since the October 7th attack by Hamas, their lives have been the whole country has been victim to these attacks.

The Pninis watch as their fields are set aflame and their livestock pilfered under the cover of darkness. These hostile acts aim to sever the deep-rooted Jewish ties to these lands, pushing out those who have stewarded them for generations.

The continuity of farms like the Pnini’s is vital—not only for wine they produce, the blueberries they grow, but more so for preserving the deep historical and spiritual lineage of the region. The family urgently seeks support to bolster their defenses: installing cutting-edge security systems, providing accommodations for volunteer guards, and rebuilding essential infrastructure to withstand this turmoil.

Supporting the Pnini family transcends mere charity—it is a declaration of dedication to safeguarding a legacy. It is a battle to maintain a way of life in one of the globe’s most fiercely disputed territories.

As the threats intensify, so does the need for steadfast security and resilience. Your contribution empowers the Pnini family and others in Judea and Samaria to defend their land, their heritage, and their very existence. Each donation fortifies a future where the cultural and religious significance of Judea and Samaria is not just maintained but cherished.

For everyone drawn to Israel’s biblical roots, this moment is pivotal. Supporting the Pnini family and securing the future of Judea and Samaria’s biblical landscape is an active participation in a noble mission to uphold and celebrate the enduring legacy of our forebears.

Together, we can ensure the vibrancy and security of Judea and Samaria for generations to come. Join us in protecting this biblical heartland and honoring our shared heritage.